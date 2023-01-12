Thailand to Discuss Legal Casino Expansion as Legislation Moves Forward

(CTN News) – To get permission from the Cabinet, the Casino Committee of Thailand announced that it would debate legal casino and entertainment complexes at a municipal council meeting tomorrow.

Since last year, the Thai government has debated building a legitimate casino and entertainment complex.

The government has formed a special committee to assess the casino business. Additionally, several polls have been carried out to determine the degree of support among the Thai population for a legal gambling institution.

Over 80% of Thai voters want a legalized casino complex, and Bangkok would be the greatest place for one, according to a poll performed in July of last year, according to Pheu Thai Party MP and Casino Committee of Thailand spokeswoman Jakkapon Tangsuttitham.

Up until yesterday, there has been no project update. Phichate Cheumueangparn, a Pheu Thai Party member and the Casino Committee deputy director, said the committee would bring the subject back to the Cabinet for debate tomorrow.

Phichate said the casino would be a partnership between the public and private sectors after learning about the company structure and surveys.

The group decided that Thailand should legalize online and land-based casinos, using the Macau and Singaporean casino industries as models.

The committee’s recommended sites include the following:

Bangkok and the regions around Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports, each of which is 100 kilometers away

major tourist provinces, 22

Provinces, including Phuket, Phang-Nga, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chaing Rai, Payao, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Nong Khai have immigration checks.

According to Phichate, the group also created guidelines for the patrons. All gamblers must enter the casino for a charge, and it will be open to foreigners and Thais at least 21 years old.

Thai nationals must also demonstrate their financial stability over the last six months and have at least 500,000 Baht available in their bank accounts before being allowed entry.

