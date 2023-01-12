Connect with us

News

Thailand to Discuss Legal Casino Expansion as Legislation Moves Forward
Advertisement

News

A large Number Of Chinese Tourists are Likely to Visit Pakistan This Year

News

More Chinese Tourists in Thailand are Unlikely to Increase Covid-19 Infections

News

Legal Recreational Marijuana Sales for Adults 21 and Older Start in Connecticut

News

WHO to Meet on Jan. 27 to Decide if COVID-19 is Still an Emergency

News Thai Legal

Thai Central Bank Anticipates Virtual Banks To Start Operating By 2025

News News Asia World News

U.S. And Japan Announce Plans To Strengthen Their Partnership

News News Asia World News

China's Flight Bookings At 15% Of Pre-Pandemic Levels Despite The Border Re-Opening

News Tech

Russia To Launch Backup Mission To Rescue ISS Crew Following Capsule Leak

Ukraine War News World News

Russia Shakes Up Its Military Following The Battle In Ukraine Town

News Thai Legal

Thai Government House To Open On National Children's Day

News Tourism

Tour Packages in Thailand Jump 20% as Chinese Tourists Arrive

News Tourism

Thailand Readies for Bt300 Tourist Fee, As Chinese Tourists Return

News News Asia

Assets of Myanmar’s Junta Chiefs Children Discovered in Bangkok Drug Raid

News Asia Business News

Korean Firm Plans To Invest $2.5bln To Build Solar Panel Plants In Georgia

News Asia News World News

Japan, South Korea Protest China Visa Ban In COVID Dispute

News

U.S. Air Travel Industry Picks Up After 'FAA' Computer Outage

News Asia News World News

Military Flights A Response To US-Taiwan 'Collusion': China

News

6 People Wounded By A Gunman At Paris Gare Du Nord Station

News

Billionaire Bernard Arnault Appoints His Daughter To Run Dior

News

Thailand to Discuss Legal Casino Expansion as Legislation Moves Forward

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Thailand to Discuss Legal Casino Expansion as Legislation Moves Forward

(CTN News) – To get permission from the Cabinet, the Casino Committee of Thailand announced that it would debate legal casino and entertainment complexes at a municipal council meeting tomorrow.

Since last year, the Thai government has debated building a legitimate casino and entertainment complex.

The government has formed a special committee to assess the casino business. Additionally, several polls have been carried out to determine the degree of support among the Thai population for a legal gambling institution.

Over 80% of Thai voters want a legalized casino complex, and Bangkok would be the greatest place for one, according to a poll performed in July of last year, according to Pheu Thai Party MP and Casino Committee of Thailand spokeswoman Jakkapon Tangsuttitham.

Up until yesterday, there has been no project update. Phichate Cheumueangparn, a Pheu Thai Party member and the Casino Committee deputy director, said the committee would bring the subject back to the Cabinet for debate tomorrow.

Phichate said the casino would be a partnership between the public and private sectors after learning about the company structure and surveys.

The group decided that Thailand should legalize online and land-based casinos, using the Macau and Singaporean casino industries as models.

The committee’s recommended sites include the following:

  • Bangkok and the regions around Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports, each of which is 100 kilometers away
  • major tourist provinces, 22
  • Provinces, including Phuket, Phang-Nga, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chaing Rai, Payao, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Nong Khai have immigration checks.

According to Phichate, the group also created guidelines for the patrons. All gamblers must enter the casino for a charge, and it will be open to foreigners and Thais at least 21 years old.

Thai nationals must also demonstrate their financial stability over the last six months and have at least 500,000 Baht available in their bank accounts before being allowed entry.

Related CTN News:

Thai Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Legalize Casino and Online Gambling in Thailand

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 11, 2023

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 7, 2023: Jackpot $325 Million
Related Topics:
Continue Reading