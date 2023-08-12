Late Night Partying on Pattaya City Beaches Draws Calls for Law Enforcement

The resort town of Pattaya city on Thailand’s eastern seaboard is considering enforcing opening hours on its beaches in order to reduce the amount of loud night owls who party into the wee hours of the morning.

According to Wutthisak Roemkitchakan, the deputy city mayor, the city has received a growing number of complaints about nocturnal visitors who like to listen to loud music on portable speakers while drinking beer and partying on Pattaya’s popular beaches.

According to him, a lot of these guests remain to drink and party and refuse to leave even when city garbage collectors arrive in the morning to clean the beaches. According to him, this leaves the beaches covered with trash the next day.

“The city is now considering imposing opening and closing hours on these beaches as a possible solution to the problem,” he explained.

Currently, the city has no restrictions governing the opening and closing times of its beaches, which means they are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said. Previously, the city attempted to increase beach patrols, but it was impossible to locate enough security officers to do so every night, according to the Bangkok Post.

He claims that since undergoing a massive extension and restoration, the city’s beaches have seen an increase in visitors. On weekdays, he explained, these beaches don’t get many tourists, and most of them leave early in the evening.

However, the number of visitors is normally significantly bigger on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with many people who want to consume alcohol and party late into the night, he said, adding that all city authorities can do at the moment is beg for their cooperation to leave.

Complaints received by city officials also mentioned excessive noises created by a number of nightclubs, the majority of which were open-air locations on beaches, he said.

According to him, the Pattaya municipality and Bang Lamung district authorities investigated these night entertainment venues and asked them to reduce the level of their music in response to these complaints.

Officials suggested a few remedies, including the construction of a good sound-proof area for guests, he said. More steps would be adopted in collaboration with local police to reduce noise pollution in Pattaya.

Pattaya City Thailand

Pattaya city is a popular resort city located on the eastern coast of the Gulf of Thailand. It’s known for its vibrant nightlife, beautiful beaches, and a wide range of entertainment options. Here are some key points about Pattaya:

Pattaya is situated about 150 kilometers southeast of Bangkok, making it easily accessible from the capital city. The city has grown from a small fishing village into a bustling tourist destination.

The city boasts several beaches, with Pattaya Beach being the most well-known. Jomtien Beach, a little further south, is also a popular choice among visitors.

Pattaya city is famous for its lively nightlife scene. Walking Street is one of the most iconic areas, known for its numerous bars, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. The nightlife here caters to a wide range of preferences, from traditional Thai performances to more modern party scenes.

There are various activities to enjoy in Pattaya, including water sports, diving, snorkeling, golfing, and even activities like bungee jumping and go-karting.

Beyond the nightlife and beaches, Pattaya also offers cultural and religious attractions. The Sanctuary of Truth is a unique wooden temple that showcases traditional Thai art and architecture.

Pattaya city has a variety of shopping options, including street markets, shopping malls, and local boutiques. The Pattaya Floating Market is a notable place to explore and shop for traditional crafts, clothing, and food.

Pattaya city serves as a gateway to several nearby islands, such as Koh Larn (Coral Island) and Koh Samet. These islands offer opportunities for relaxation, water sports, and exploration.

While known for its nightlife, Pattaya also has family-friendly attractions like water parks, zoos, and amusement parks that cater to visitors of all ages.

Getting around Pattaya city is relatively easy with various transportation options like taxis, songthaews (shared minivans), and motorbike taxis.

Pattaya city attracts a diverse range of tourists, including backpackers, families, and solo travelers. It’s important to note that due to its reputation for a lively nightlife, the city can have a reputation for being somewhat adult-oriented, but efforts have been made to diversify its appeal.