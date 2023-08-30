Connect with us

News

India's Population Growth and Labor Force Insufficient for Economic Strength Due to Education Quality
Advertisement

News

China Warns US Against Disastrous Trade Curbs

News

Massive Flood Evacuations in Pakistan's Punjab Province

News News Asia

Pakistan's Imran Khan Remains in Jail Despite Bail Order

News World News

Police Officer Struck by Train While Helping Man on Tracks Dies

News News Asia

UN Reveals Hundreds of Thousands Being Trafficked By Scam Gangs in Southeast Asia

News

Dollar Plunges Following Jobs Data, Yen Briefly hits 10-Month low

News Business

Thai IPOs Face Postponements Amidst Economic Turbulence And Political Uncertainties

Tech News

Meta Uncovers Massive 'Spamouflage' Influence Campaign Linked To Chinese Law Enforcement

News

[VIDEO] Live 3-Inch Worm Found In Australian Woman's Brain Defies Medical Expectations

Health News

Medicare's Price Negotiations: Biden Administration Aims To Reduce Healthcare Costs For U.S. Citizens

News

France Education Minister Bans Abayas in State Schools Citing Secularism

News

[WATCH] Fatal Helicopter Crash At Pompano Beach Apartment Complex Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured

News

Russian President Putin To Miss G20 Summit In India, Foreign Minister To Attend Instead

News

WHO Extends Travel Restrictions For Pakistan By Three Months Amid Ongoing Polio Risk

News World News

Canadian High School Teacher Famous for Prosthetic Z-Cup Breasts Returns to Classroom

News

British Museum Faces Demand to Return Chinese Artefacts Amidst Alleged Theft Controversy

News

Controversial Incident: Indonesian School Partially Shaves Girls' Heads Over Hijab Allegations

News

Federal Judge Sets March Trial Date for Donald Trump's 2020 Election Conspiracy Charges

News

Tech Magnate Terry Gou Announces Independent Candidacy For Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Race

News

India’s Population Growth and Labor Force Insufficient for Economic Strength Due to Education Quality

Published

10 seconds ago

on

India's Population Growth and Labor Force Insufficient for Economic Strength Due to Education Quality

(CTN News) – Moody’s Investors Service recently highlighted the potential challenges that India and other emerging economies in South and Southeast Asia might face in harnessing the benefits of their growing populations for economic expansion.

The report emphasizes that population growth alone will not suffice to strengthen economies and improve fiscal outcomes. Quality education and robust infrastructure are crucial factors in determining a country’s ability to fully utilize its labor force and achieve sustainable economic growth.

Population Growth and Labor Force Dynamics

The report acknowledges that the continued growth of working-age populations in the region will play a pivotal role in supporting economic development. Countries like India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Vietnam are projected to contribute significantly to global population growth over the next two decades. This demographic advantage can provide a larger labor force for various sectors.

The Role of Education in Economic Strength

Moody’s underscores that while a larger labor force can be advantageous, its impact on economic strength is contingent on factors beyond sheer numbers. Education emerges as a critical determinant in shaping the quality of the labor force.

A well-educated workforce is better equipped to adapt to technological advancements, such as automation and artificial intelligence, which can mitigate potential job losses and bolster economic resilience.

Educational Disparities Across Countries

The report draws attention to the existing disparities in education quality across countries in the region. It compares India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to China and other Southeast Asian peers, highlighting a considerable gap in educational outcomes.

This disparity contributes to imbalances in labor force participation, with countries like India facing challenges in providing adequate skills and competencies to their workforce.

Stressing the gender dimension, Moody notes that differences in educational achievement between males and females are evident, particularly in India and Bangladesh. These gender disparities further hinder the overall education levels and subsequently impact the labor force’s potential.

Addressing the Education Gap: Opportunities Ahead

Moody’s report suggests that investing in education and skills development is paramount for countries aiming to capitalize on their demographic advantages.

Closing the education gap will enhance the employability of the workforce, not only in traditional sectors but also in technology-related fields.

The rise of advanced manufacturing, such as smartphone production in India and electric vehicle manufacturing in Vietnam, presents opportunities for skilled workers in higher-value-added roles.

In conclusion, the report highlights that population growth alone cannot ensure economic strength and fiscal progress for emerging economies. A comprehensive approach that includes improving education standards and infrastructure is essential to fully harness the potential of a growing labor force.

By doing so, countries can position themselves to navigate the challenges posed by technological advancements and secure sustainable economic growth in the long run.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs