China Warns US Against Disastrous Trade Curbs
(CTN News) – China’s Premier, Li Qiang, has cautioned US officials against politicizing trade matters, emphasizing that such actions could have dire consequences for the global economy.

The warning came during a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who is on a four-day visit to China to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Premier Li expressed his concerns over American trade restrictions targeting China, which the US argues are essential for national security reasons but China perceives as attempts to hinder its economic growth.

He asserted that turning economic and trade issues into political matters and stretching the concept of security could severely strain bilateral relations, erode mutual trust, and harm the interests of both countries’ enterprises and populations. He also stressed that this approach would negatively impact the global economy.

US-China Relations

US-China relations have recently deteriorated, with trade restrictions ranking high among the areas of contention. The US has taken steps to limit certain investments in sensitive high-tech sectors in China, a move criticized by Beijing as anti-globalization.

These regulations, set to be enforced in the coming year, primarily target industries like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Premier Li urged the United States to reconsider its stance and called for stronger cooperation that benefits both nations, reduces conflicts, and aids in global economic recovery while tackling worldwide challenges.

Raimondo, on the other hand, highlighted the significance of open communication between the two countries. She underscored the importance of addressing shared global concerns such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and drug addiction and expressed the US’s intention to collaborate with China as a global powers to address these issues collectively.

Raimondo reiterated that the US is not seeking to decouple its economy from China’s and aims to uphold its substantial $700 billion commercial relationship with China.

She emphasized the commitment to safeguarding US national security, ensuring equitable treatment for American businesses, and creating a level playing field for workers and enterprises.

In a separate meeting with Vice Premier He Lifeng, Raimondo characterized the US-China commercial relationship as highly consequential and vital for both nations and the world.

She raised concerns about perceived unfair trade practices by Beijing and stressed the necessity of enhanced protection for trade secrets of US companies operating in China.

As the diplomatic dialogue continues, both sides appear focused on finding common ground to navigate their complex relationship while responsibly addressing economic and trade issues.
