Pfizer Expects $10 bln-$15 bln in Potential Revenue from mRNA Vaccines by 2030

(CTN News) – Concerns about significant damage to its topline from an anticipated fall in COVID vaccine demand and patent expirations were allayed when Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday that annual income from its mRNA vaccine portfolio may reach $10 to $15 billion by 2030.

In afternoon trading, the company’s shares increased by over 2% to $52.59, contributing to an increase in the US stock indices.

With the increased demand for its COVID-19 vaccine and oral therapy Paxlovid, the company’s revenue is anticipated to surpass $100 billion this year, surpassing the pre-pandemic level.

Pfizer increased its projection for COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022 by $2 billion to $34 billion in November.

However, COVID-related revenues are predicted to fall precipitously over the next several years, and Pfizer will also lose patent protection for several well-known medications after 2025, including the cancer therapy Ibrance and the anti-arthritis medication Xeljanz.

In an investor presentation where the firm revealed revenue forecasts for its pharmaceuticals and vaccines, Chief Commercial Officer Angela Hwang said that Pfizer expects to lose $17 billion in yearly revenues due to the patent expirations between 2025 and 2030.

The business has made significant investments in its mRNA pipeline and claims that Comirnaty, a COVID-19 vaccination developed with German partner BioNTech SE, puts it in a unique position to provide additional mRNA injections internationally.

According to Refinitiv, analysts anticipate a steep decline in COVID-19 vaccination sales starting in 2023 and forecast Comirnaty sales of roughly $6.7 billion by 2027.

Pfizer said revenues from its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, to be released in 2023, may peak in 2027 and reach more than $2 billion, but it did not break out sales projections from other mRNA vaccines.

Source: Reuters

