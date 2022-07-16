Gunman in Chiang Rai Kills 3 People, Including 4-Year-Old Girl

Three people have been killed, including a 4-year-old girl and three others injured by a crazed gunman in the Mae Suai district of Chiang Rai.

The gunman, identified as Mr. Anucha Jabo, 26 , was arrested and is currently in police custody, facing multiple first-degree murder charges.

According to local villagers, Mr. Anucha approached a group of people in the village and opened fire with a 5 gauge shotgun.

Mr. Jala Jalo, 38 years old, was shot and killed immediately. Mrs. Nabo Yapa, 45 years old and 4-year-old Punnada Jawo died while being taken to the hospital.

The 2 injured people were identified as Mrs. Lea Japue, 61, who was seriously injured. She was taken to Chiang Rai’s Prachanukroh hospital.

Miss Jirada Yapa, 21, suffered minor injuries and was able to return home.