Anne Heche Remains in Coma After Fiery Crashing into House

Anne Heche has remained in a coma since crashing her car into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to her agent.

According to a spokesperson for Heche, “over the weekend, a representative stated that Anne was in stable condition. Her condition has always remained critical, with her slipping into a coma following the accident.”

In addition to her serious pulmonary injuries, Anne Heche is currently being treated at the Grossman Burn Center for burns requiring surgical intervention.

As reported earlier Monday, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez said Heche is under investigation for misdemeanour DUI and hit-and-run.

On the day of the incident, investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw. Hernandez said they are still waiting for the results. Upon completing the investigation, Hernandez said the case would be referred to the LA City Attorney’s office.

Injuries have prevented Anne Heche from meeting with investigators yet, her representative told CNN. Meanwhile, friends of the woman whose home was destroyed in the crash say she “narrowly escaped physical harm.”

CNN reports that Lynne Mishele was inside her residence when Heche crashed, and a fire broke out. John and Jennifer Durand have created a GoFundMe account to assist Mishele in rebuilding her life.

Car Crash by Anne Heche destroyed LA Home

In the description for the fundraiser, the Durands state that Mishele lost everything, except for a “few damaged sentimental belongings.”

The GoFundMe states: “Lynne and her two dogs, Bree and Rueban, and her tortoise Marley, live in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed by a high-speed car this week.” “We are so grateful that Lynne and her family escaped physical harm. Her home, however, is completely destroyed by Anne Heche.”

Mishele’s neighbour Roy Morgen told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS that Heche’s car stopped about two feet from her.

Morgen said Mishele was lucky. There’s nothing left in the house. Everything was destroyed. She’s still in shock.

According to GoFundMe, Lynne lost all her possessions, mementos, and business equipment. “She managed to pull out a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage with the help of firefighters. Everything else is destroyed.”

As of this writing, CNN has not heard back from Mishele or the Durands.

In a previous CNN report, a source said Heche suffered “severe burns and will have a long recovery ahead of her.” “Heche’s family are still trying to understand what caused the crash.”