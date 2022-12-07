Connect with us

North Korea Executes 2 Minors For Watching K-Dramas
Published

6 hours ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – A report claimed that two teens were executed in North Korea for watching South Korean movies.

On an airfield in Hyesan, two boys aged 16 and 17 were executed in front of horrified locals, The Mirror reported. This incident occurred in October, but information about their murders emerged only last week.

There has been an increase in tension between North Korea and South Korea.

As reported in the report, “the authorities executed the teens in front of the public and shot them immediately.”

According to the report, “those who watch or distribute South Korean films and dramas, and those who disrupt social order by killing others, will not be forgiven and will be sentenced to the maximum penalty-death.”

As reported earlier, North Korea wants parents to give their children ‘patriotic’ names like ‘Bomb’, ‘Gun’ and ‘Satellite’ to combat ‘soft’ names.

Parents are encouraged to name their children in a patriotic and ideological manner. Kim Jong-un wants the new names to have a consonant at the end.

As part of the tenth death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il, North Korea banned its citizens from laughing, shopping or drinking last year.

