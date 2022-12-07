Connect with us

Roadside Explosion Kills At Least 7 In Northern Afghanistan
5 hours ago

(CTN NEWS) – Tuesday’s blast in Mazar-e-Sharif, in northern Afghanistan, resulted in at least seven fatalities and six injuries.

According to local authorities, the bus carrying oil firm employees from the Haritaan port was the target of the roadside explosion.

Which happened close to the Seyed Abad intersection in Mazar-e-third Sharif’s district, according to a report by Khamma News Agency.

According to Mohammad Asif Wazeri, a police spokesperson for the northern province of Balkh,” a bus carrying employees of the Hairatan oil company was bombed this morning about 7 a.m.”

At least six persons were also injured.

Waziri stated that the injured, some of whom were in severe condition, were sent to a nearby hospital and warned that there might be more casualties.

“By the side of the road, a cart had the explosive. It went off as the bus pulled up, “explained he.

No group has formally taken responsibility for the attack as of yet.

Roadside Explosion Kills At Least 7 In Northern Afghanistan

Relatives visit people injured in a bomb attack receiving treatment at a hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, Dec. 6, 2022. (AFP Photo)

There have been numerous bombings and attacks, many of which have been claimed by the regional Daesh affiliate, despite the Taliban’s claims that they have increased security across the country since seizing control in August last year.

An explosion at a madrassa in Aybak, southeast of Mazar-e-Sharif, early Wednesday left at least 19 people dead and 24 others injured.

Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, Pakistan’s charge d’affaires to Afghanistan, escaped an attack on his country’s embassy in Kabul later on Friday.

The same day, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Hezb-e-Islami party and a former Afghan prime minister, narrowly avoided a suicide attack that occurred during Friday prayers in Kabul.

