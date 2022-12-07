Man Arrested After Egg Thrown At The King Charles During His Luton Visit

(CTN NEWS) – After an egg was allegedly thrown at Britain’s King Charles during a walkabout on Tuesday, a man was detained on suspicion of common assault, according to PA Media.

Security personnel temporarily guided the King away from the masses outside the town hall, but he continued to shake hands with the populace after being relocated.

Bedfordshire Police said the suspect was in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton on Tuesdayhttps://t.co/sqUB7tJPYc — PA Media (@PA) December 6, 2022

The alleged assault happened while King Charles, 74, succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September, was visiting Luton, northwest of London.

A police spokeswoman stated that a guy in his 20s had been detained for interrogation after being arrested in Luton’s St. George’s Square.

Buckingham Palace chose not to respond.

Eggs were hurled at King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, while they attended an engagement in northern England last month.

A man was taken away by police.

The most recent incident occurred as the royal family prepares for the Thursday premiere of a Netflix documentary series.

About Prince Harry and Meghan, the king’s youngest son, and their most recent predicted criticism of the royal family.

'Harry and Meghan can't even tell the truth in the trailer.' Andrew Pierce reacts to Netflix's trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's new documentary, as a 'hounded by press' photo is actually from a Harry Potter premiere. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/3FZVIysAO4 — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 5, 2022

It also comes a week after a new racial controversy involving the royal family involved Prince William’s godmother.

Who resigned from her honorary position after making “unacceptable” remarks regarding race and nationality to a guest at a Buckingham Palace event.

The royal family has seen egg demonstrations before; in 2002, when Elizabeth visited Nottingham, central England, eggs were thrown at her royal car.

And in 1995, anti-British protestors hurled eggs at King Charles as he was on a walkabout in central Dublin.

