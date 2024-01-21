Connect with us

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1PM, 6PM, & 8PM Winner List For January 20, 2024
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 20-01-2024 Wednesday Live: Get the latest Nagaland State Lottery results every afternoon at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm here. Stay connected for the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers on Zee News English.

13 states in India have legal lotteries. This afternoon, Nagaland’s “DEAR INDUS MORNING” Lottery Sambad results will be out at 1 pm, Nagaland’s “DEAR HILL EVENING” Lottery Sambad results will be out at 6 pm, and Nagaland’s “DEAR PELICAN NIGHT” Lottery Sambad results will be out at 8 pm.

 In addition to Nagaland and West Bengal, there are Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. There’s a Bumper 1 Crore prize in all three lotteries today.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 20.01.2024 Timings

Every day, the lottery Sambad draws come three times. There’s a change in this year’s Lottery Sambad timing, it’s now 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland state lottery results for today, 20.1.2024.

Days Draw Names
Friday DEAR HOOGHLY MORNING
Thursday DEAR PADMA MORNING
Wednesday DEAR TORSA MORNING
Tuesday DEAR TEESTA MORNING
Monday DEAR GANGA MORNING
Sunday DEAR DAMODAR MORNING
Saturday DEAR KOSAI MORNING

Lottery Sambad 6PM Draw Schedule & Names

Nagaland state lottery 6pm day result

Days Draw Names
Sunday DEAR EARTH FRIDAY
Thursday DEAR VENUS THURSDAY
Wednesday DEAR MERCURY WEDNESDAY
Tuesday DEAR MOON TUESDAY
Monday DEAR SUN MONDAY
Sunday DEAR JUPITER SUNDAY
Sunday DEAR MARS SATURDAY

Dear Lottery Result 20 January 2024

Nagaland state lottery sambad 20th January 2024 Nagaland state lottery sambad 20th January 2024 Nagaland state lottery sambad 20th January 2024 Nagaland state lottery sambad Weekly draw schedule & names Nagaland state lottery yesterday result 8pm We’ll post today’s result here before we publish it here, too.

Be sure you’re playing Nagaland State Lottery Old Result Lottery Sambad from an approved retailer, and don’t give out your numbers to everyone since con artists are clever.

Here’s the Nagaland state lottery result for today’s Sambad Day

On the off chance that you’ve won the Nagaland State Lotteries Sambad Effect Nowadays at 8pm, make sure you tell the office about your purchase reception to make sure you’re happy, or else you won’t be able to get the meeting with your bank details and other essentials.

Nagaland State Lottery Today

Step 1: Visit the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click on the Sambad Lottery Result button.

Step 3: Look up Dear Indus and draw date: 20.01.2024.

Step 4: Click on Today’s Results.

Step 5: Find out if you won or lost the lottery.

Life teaches you how many courses there are. Furthermore, buying lotteries educates you on a lot of stuff.

FAQS

Nagaland State Lottery: How do you win?

You need to buy random tickets and daily tickets if you want to win 1 crore rupees in today’s Nagaland State Lottery game.

Nagaland State Lottery: How do I play?

If you want to play Nagaland State Lottery, then you have to buy the tickets daily.

What’s the process for playing Nagaland State Lottery?

Do you wanna participate in Nagaland State Lottery then you have to buy the Lottery Sambad Result.

Nagaland State Lottery: How do I claim it?

You have a lot of options if you want to claim Nagaland State lottery results. There are claim forms and retail shop owners.

How do I know only the last three words of the Nagaland lottery?

You have to check this website every day if you want the latest Naglanad State Lottery news.

How does Nagaland state lottery work?

Nagaland’s state lottery is an offline game with a 1 crore first prize.

What’s the best way to win Nagaland lottery?

Nagalandstatelottery.in is a luck-based game, so if you are lucky you can win, but every day you have to try your luck.

How do I buy a Nagaland state lottery ticket online?

You have to buy this Nagaland State Lottery from an offline retail store, as of now they won’t sell it online.

How do I win the Nagaland lottery?

If you buy Nagaland State Lottery tickets every day, one day you’ll win.
