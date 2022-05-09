Mega Millions Winning Numbers Drawn May 6, 2022 after ‘Technical Difficulties’

A long delay was experienced due to technical difficulties, but the lottery drawing for the Mega Millions lottery on Friday, May 6 was finally drawn after a long delay.

Lottery players tuning in at 11 pm found themselves instead of spinning balls and watching the winning numbers, but with the following message: “Due to technical difficulties, tonight’s drawing has been temporarily halted. Once the malfunction is fixed, the draw will be conducted under the supervision of the auditor.”

In the middle of the night, the lottery website was updated with the winning numbers:

16 – 21 – 33 – 52 – 70 and Megaball 10 Megaplier was 2x

The mega Millions website gave an estimate of a jackpot of $70 million. The cash option was $41.3 million, according to the website.

On Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m., Mega Millions of drawings will be taking place. Playing the game is possible in 45 states and the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On the other hand, according to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot has now reached $51 million with a cash option of $30.5 million for the drawing on Saturday.

Up until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now, under a new law signed recently by Gov. Phil Murphy, lottery winners in the state will be able to remain anonymous.