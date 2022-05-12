Mega Millions Pauses Payouts After Host Announces Wrong Number in Tuesday’s Drawing

(CTN News) – During Tuesday’s drawing, Mega Millions suspended prize payments after the host called the wrong number.

Officials said John Crow misidentified the gold Mega Ball as a 6 when it was in fact a 9. According to Mega Millions, the jackpot was estimated at $86 million with a cash option of $49.1 million.

It is advised that players hold on to their tickets until the issue has been resolved.

It is the 9 ball that has been drawn into the chamber and that is the official result. The results of the drawing have been audited by Preston CPA. The official results for the May 10, 2022, drawing … are the white balls 15, 19, 20, 61, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. We apologize for the confusion,” officials said in a statement.

There are 45 states in which Mega Millions is played, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game’s website.

