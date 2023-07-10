No Winners In Friday’s Mega Millions Drawing: Jackpot Reaches $480 Million

(CTN NEWS) – Following the absence of a winning ticket on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $480 million, with a cash alternative of $240.7 million. The next draw is scheduled for Tuesday.

None of the tickets matched all six numbers from the Friday draw, which included the white balls 8, 10, 17, 55, and 66, along with the gold Mega Ball 3.

Tuesday’s draw will mark the 24th drawing since the jackpot was last won, which occurred in New York on April 18.

This particular draw ranks as the 14th largest in the history of Mega Millions.

In the July 7 drawing, there were nearly 1.2 million winning tickets across various prize tiers.

A ticket sold in California claimed the game’s second-highest prize by matching the five white balls. Additionally, 28 tickets from different parts of the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball, securing the third-tier prize.

Since the previous jackpot win, a total of 16 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more have been awarded.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 7, 2023

Do You Have Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers for July 7 2023:

8

10

17

55

66

Megaplier: 3

Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night?

Despite the absence of a grand prize winner, there was one fortunate player who matched all five white balls, earning $1 million in the drawing. This winning ticket was sold in California.

However, the player did not opt for the Megaplier feature, which would have tripled their winnings to $3 million.

In Michigan, two tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, securing a prize of $10,000 each. This marked the largest prize won in the state.

A total of 569,875 tickets were sold nationwide, each winning at least $4 in the drawing. In Michigan alone, 22,488 tickets won a minimum of $4.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The drawing involves selecting five balls from a set numbered 1 through 70, along with a Mega Ball drawn from a set numbered 1 through 25. The odds of winning the jackpot stand at 1 in 302 million.

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands, with tickets priced at $2 each.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

