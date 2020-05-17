Virtual vacations are booming during this time of travel restrictions as tourists try to get a holiday feel as best, they can from home. One way people realize their virtual tours is through playing region-based online slots.

Today we have reviewed the top 5 Thailand vacation-themed slots to find out which one give you the best holiday feel. These Thai online slots can teach you about the life and Virtual Vacations are booming during travel restrictions culture of this side of the world. Take a virtual Thailand vacation by spinning one of the following laid-back Thai-themed online slots. Here are the top 5 slots that you should try at the real money casino of your choice today.

Travel to Thai Paradise Slot

Do you wish you could visit a destination that resembles a paradise? Thai Paradise can make your dream come true and has offered a beautiful story to make your virtual tour worthwhile.

The slot was created by Playtech and shows you all the jungles, waterfalls, and beaches of this appealing Asian country. There are stunning symbols on the reels that take you closer to this paradise set against an attractive blue background resembling crystal clear water.

Thai Paradise slot has 5-reel and 15 ways to win. It also features the standard playing card letters and numbers and other theme-related symbols like a Buddhist temple, an elephant, and a traditional fishing boat.

Amazing Thailand Slot Holiday

Amazing Thailand is an online slot that can answer the question of why Thai is a popular holiday destination. It has subtle visual elements such as golden reels, high-quality icons, and an image that represents Bangkok, Thailand’s capital city.

The slot features 5-reel and 30 ways to win. It comes from Spade Gaming software and has 10 ordinary symbols.

These symbols include the popular playing cards icons and slot-themed ones like a Thai lady, elephant tusks, a golden figure of Buddha, and a golden pagoda. You also get to interact with the Muay Thai fighter and a tiger, representing the wild and scatter symbol.

Try a Thai Temple Slot Virtual Vacation

Would you like to explore the spiritual world of Thailand virtually? Thai Temple slot might be what you are looking for during your stay indoors.

It is an online slot by Playtech software that features sophisticated graphics, some generous bonuses, and a great theme. You might be aware that Buddhism is the main religion in Thai, and the country has the most ancient but beautiful temples in Asia.

These temples make up the theme of Thai Temple, and you can visit them visually using your mobile or desktop device. The slot has some attractive icons on its reels and some photo-realistic symbols.

Thai Temple provides 5-reel and 15 ways to win and features playing card icons, a tiger, a Thai Monk, a dragon statue, and a beautiful Thai lady. This is just one example of a Virtual Vacations you can take for Thailand.

Thai Sunrise Slot Holiday

You are bored with Thai Paradise, Amazing Thailand, and Thai Temples, what do you do next? Why not consider checking out the beautiful sunrise of Thailand by spinning the Thai Sunrise slot?

It is an exciting online slot by Amaya software that boasts of short animations and decent illustrations. The slot offers 5-reel and 25 ways to win and features two unique icons.

These are the cute Thai lady and the view of Bangkok that act as the wild and scatter symbols of the slot. Land three of either on the reels, and you end up getting up to 15 free spins.

Virtual Travel to Thai Street Food

You should take a rest after spinning the above Thailand-themed slots and enjoy the famous Thai cuisine. Thai Street got your back and is an online slot by Majagames that features all the loved dishes from this side of the world.

It is a decent slot with modern graphics and animated symbols set on a matrix structure to resemble a plate and a pan. The game has 3-reel and a single payline.

It also offers seven basic symbols that represent fish, shrimps, pineapple, chicken, and other ingredients.

Conclusion

You can now spin tropical-themed slots and enjoy a virtual vacation tour of Thailand in the comfort of your home. We have reviewed the top online casino slots that can give you the authentic feel of this land.