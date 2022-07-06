Survey Shows Over 80% Agree on Legal Casino Complex in Thailand

(CTN News) – Thailand’s Casino Committee has revealed overwhelming evidence that the nation wants a legal casino and entertainment complex.

A legal casino and entertainment complex in Thailand is welcomed by 81% of 3,296 participants.

A spokesperson for the Casino Committee of Thailand, Jakkapon Tangsuttitham, revealed yesterday the committee launched a survey in a number of areas identified as possible locations for a casino in Thailand. Eighty-six percent of participants agreed the kingdom should open a legal casino.

The public survey results, 80.67% agree to open a full-service entertainment facility

Participants were asked to suggest businesses that should be included in the casino complex. 64% of respondents wanted casinos with department stores, 40% wanted casinos with spas and massages, 39% wanted casinos with banks, and 37% wanted legal standalone casinos.

About 57% of respondents suggested Bangkok and areas within a 100 km radius of Don Mueng International Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and U-Tapao Rayong – Pattaya International Airport.

Several people recommended tourist destinations, while others recommended border provinces with permanent immigration checkpoints.

Almost 55% of respondents were concerned about crime, 53% about debt, and 40% were concerned about foreign involvement and donations.

According to Jakkapon, the committee held seminars in the northern provinces of Chiang Rai and Tak and in the Isaan provinces of Sa Kaeo.

Measures to prevent illegal casinos, tax collection, casino locations, effects of casino complexes on Thai culture, investment costs, and benefits of legal casinos were discussed in the seminars.

The committee will submit all of this information to the President of the National Assembly on July 27 with a view to discussing the topic later in Parliament.

