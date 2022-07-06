4 Thai Strains Plus the Perfect Bong For Each

Thai Strains Despite Thailand’s previously harsh stance on cannabis use, the country legalized the plant for medicinal purposes in 2018 and recently decriminalized cannabis in June 2022, becoming the first country in Asia to do so.

The Land of Smiles has a very long history with ganja and is home to a legendary cannabis strain that has provided genetics to some of the most prized varieties across the world.

When it comes to testing out and enjoying new strains, the method of consumption and the type of smoking device used makes a big difference in the overall experience. The following list covers some of the most celebrated cannabis strains that contain Thai genetics plus a few bongs that will take each strain to new highs.

What is the Thai strains?

Where the other side of the continent is the motherland of pure indicas like Hindu Kush, Thailand is home to the pure sativa Thai strains, which is also referred to as Thai Stick.

The Thai landrace strain got its nickname from the traditional drying process used by locals who would tie the harvested branches to long sticks before trimming.

This pure sativa strain was first introduced to the U.S. in the 1970s and 80s by American surfers and those returning from the Vietnam War.

Thai Sticks is known for its powerful sativa effects that smokers know and love such as uplifting, energizing feelings, increased creativity, and focus.

Since the plant is native to Thailand, it is one of the best cannabis strains to grow in the country or other tropical climates and is very difficult for outdoor cultivators in other environments.

Cannabis strains with Thai genetics plus a bong to try it out

Because of the favorable effects of Thai Sticks, the plant has been used by breeders for decades to create numerous new strains that have only the best characteristics from its parents.

While it’s still possible to find the original Thai strains at some dispensaries, nearly all of the sativa and sativa-dominant hybrids on the shelves can be traced back to Thai origins. The acclaimed cannabis strains Amnesia Haze, AK-47, Northern Lights, and Voodoo were all bred from Thai Sticks.

Amnesia Haze

This hard-hitting sativa is perfect for concerts and other social events since it’s known to make smokers more talkative and relaxed in social settings.

Best smoked in the daytime due to its uplifting and energizing effects, Amnesia Haze isn’t too overpowering with THC levels sitting at around 19%. Very popular in Amsterdam, Amnesia Haze was bred by crossing Thai sticks, Cambodian and Laotian strains, Afghani-Hawaiian genetics, and Jamaican Haze.

Quick facts:

Strain type: Sativa

Cannabinoids: Around 19% THC, 1% CBG

Aroma: Citrus, nutty,

Flavor: Citrus, earthy, lemon/lime

Effects: Energizing, uplifting, talkative, cerebral buzzing, social relaxation

Bong to use: Straight shooter bong

AK-47

Despite being a sativa-dominant hybrid, AK-47, also simply called AK, has relaxing and mellow effects. The beautiful flavor profile features a mix of spicy skunk with a touch of sweet floral notes. AK-47 is a combination of Thai, Colombian, Mexican, and Afghani genetics.

Quick facts:

Strain type: Hybrid

Cannabinoids: Around 19% THC, 0% CBD

Aroma: Earthy, sour

Flavor: Skunky, herbal, spicy, sweet, floral

Effects: Cerebral buzzing, mental alertness, creative, energizing, euphoria

Bong to use: Percolator bong

Northern Lights

Crossing Thai strains with Afghani genetics created one of the most well-known cannabis strains of all time, Northern Lights.

This indica strain is sought after by medicinal patients and is said to produce full body and mind relaxation. Best for evening use, many cannabis enthusiasts enjoy the strong sleepiness this strain produces.

Quick facts:

Strain type: Indica

Cannabinoids: Around 18% THC, 1% CBG

Flavor: Sweet, spicy, earthy, pine

Effects: Euphoria, relaxation of mind and body, sleepy

Bong to use: Mini bong

Voodoo

For the perfect wake and bake, reach for Voodoo. The sativa was bred in 1997 from Thai Sticks and has energizing and uplifting effects that last a long time, which is great to start off the day. A fresh and fruity aroma complements the complex nutty and spicy taste.

Quick facts:

Strain type: Sativa

Cannabinoids: Around 17% THC, 0% CBD

Aroma: Fruity, fresh

Flavor: Nutty, spicy, peppery

Effects: Creative, focused, uplifting, energizing

Bong to use: Beaker bong

