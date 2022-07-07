Boris Johnson To Resign As UK PM Today After Mass Resignations

(CTN News) – In a major development in the UK political crisis, Boris Johnson is expected to resign as a Tory leader today, Downing Street announced.

Until a new leader is elected, he will remain PM. After more than 40 ministers quit his government, Boris Johnson resigned. His Cabinet had earlier urged him to resign after ethics scandals. A statement from the British Prime Minister is expected later today.

The first PM in the history of the country to face so many resignations couldn’t fill his cabinet because he couldn’t replace the people in it, according to a Sky News report.

A cabinet minister told Sky News Boris Johnson had asked Conservatives to ‘hang in there with him’ on Wednesday, but now one of the outlet’s sources has revealed that cabinet officials who desire his resignation met with Downing Street officials on Thursday.

Earlier, Nadhim Zahawi, the chancellor appointed two days ago to fill Rishi Sunak’s cabinet position, told the British Prime Minister to “go now”.

Over 50 members of Boris Johnson’s government have resigned and are calling for the UK PM to resign amid a major political crisis in the country.

UK political crisis

Boris Johnson’s leadership is facing criticism from a growing number of Tory MPs, including Zahawi, who was appointed chancellor after Sunak resigned.

As he resigned with “great sadness”, Sunak pointed out that the public expects the government to be conducted properly, competently, and seriously. Despite the fact that this may be my last ministerial position, I believe these standards are worth fighting for.”

Former education secretary Zahawi became chancellor. Michelle Donelan has been appointed education secretary.

Former Duchy of Lancaster and Downing Street chief of staff Steve Barclay will take over Sajid Javid’s former role as health secretary. Boris Johnson’s government announced these initial re-appointments before several dozens of senior and junior officials resigned.

