Russian Military Cargo Plane Crashes, 4 Peoples Die

(CTN News) – On Friday, a Russian military cargo plane crashes southeast of Moscow, killing four people and injuring five others.

Due to an engine malfunction, the crew decided to land the aircraft without cargo, and it was partially destroyed when it hit the ground, according to the defence ministry.

According to preliminary information, four people died in a Cargo Plane Crashes near the Mikhailovsky highway in Ryazan, according to the regional government’s crisis unit.

According to the defence ministry, the injured crew members were hospitalized.

First manufactured in the Soviet Union in the late 1960s, the aircraft was an Il-76 military transport Cargo Plane.

TASS reported that a Cargo Plane Crashes into a field near residential buildings near a highway, causing a fire that has since been extinguished.

According to Ria Novosti, the crash took place around 4am local time.

There were no details about the plane’s destination when it crashed in Ryazan, around 200 kilometres (125 miles) southeast of Moscow.

