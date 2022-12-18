King And Queen Of Thailand Test +ve For COVID-19

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – The king and queen of Thailand have tested positive for COVID-19 but are now only experiencing minor symptoms, the royal palace announced on Saturday.

A statement from the Royal Household Bureau said doctors had prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44.

BREAKING: The Royal Household Bureau announces Sat Their Majesties The King & Queen have been infected with COVID-19. The statement says Their Majesties are in relatively good health but doctors advised Their Majesties to refrain from royal duties for a period of time. #Thailand pic.twitter.com/metlrI0sbU — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) December 17, 2022

According to the statement, their symptoms are “very mild.”

They visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok earlier Friday and Thursday after she fell unconscious due to a heart problem on Wednesday.

There were hundreds of well-wishers there to greet the King and Queen and pray for the princess’s recovery.

After Thailand relaxed restrictions that had been in place since 2020, the number of infections spread by dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand’s tourist destinations.

At least 57 million people have been vaccinated with at least one vaccine, according to its records. There are 53.5 million people who have received a second dose and 32.5 million who have received the third dose.

