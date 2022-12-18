Connect with us

Thai Legal News

King And Queen Of Thailand Test +ve For COVID-19
Advertisement

Thai Legal

Prayers in Thailand for Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Thai Legal

Thai lottery Results For December 16, 2022: Thailand Today's Live Winner

Thai Legal

Why are "Transgender Women" So Popular in Thailand's Sex Industry?

Health Thai Legal

Abortion Will be Legal in 110 Locations in Thailand From October 27th

Thai Legal

Purchasing Weed Legally in Thailand

Thai Legal

How Residential Addiction Treatment in Thailand Can Help Turn the Tables on Addiction

Thai Legal

Can I Smoke Weed in Public in Thailand?

Thai Legal

Evicting a Tenant in Thailand in 2022

Thai Legal

Thai Police Seize 200kg Of Smuggled Cannabis

Thai Legal

Survey Shows Over 80% Agree on Legal Casino Complex in Thailand

Thai Legal

4 Thai Strains Plus the Perfect Bong For Each

News Thai Legal

Jail Time for Those Who Sell Cannabis to Minors in Thailand

News Thai Legal

Lawmaker Pushes to Scrap Thailand's 2-5pm Alcohol Sales Ban

Food Thai Legal

Pink Pineapple is illegal in Thailand, Smugglers Get Jail Time

Learning Legal Thai Legal

What Are The Most Common Types of Motorcycle Crashes?

News Regional News Thai Legal

Thailand's Lawmakers Warned Over Legalizing Pornography

Thai Legal

Thai Court Rules LGBT Marriages are Unconstitutional

News Thai Legal

Thailand Lawmakers Pass Bill on the Sale of Kratom

Thai Legal

How Can You File For A Divorce In Thailand? - A Complete Guide

Thai Legal

King And Queen Of Thailand Test +ve For COVID-19

Published

6 seconds ago

on

The king and queen of Thailand have tested positive for COVID-19, the royal palace confirmed Saturday. The Royal Household Bureau said doctors told King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44, to rest for a time. Statement: Their symptoms are "minimal." The couple visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok on Friday and Thursday. Hundreds of well-wishers greeted the King and Queen and prayed for the princess's recovery. Please link to https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2462672/their-majesties-test-positive-for-covid-19. http://goo.gl/9HgTd for our policies. not duplicate . Thai Post PCL Reserved. Bangkok and Thailand's tourism attractions have seen a spike in dominant omicron subvariant illnesses after the country relaxed regulations in 2020, according to the CDC. 82% of the population, or 57 million, have been vaccinated. 53.5 million have gotten a second dose and 32.5 million a third.

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – The king and queen of Thailand have tested positive for COVID-19 but are now only experiencing minor symptoms, the royal palace announced on Saturday.

A statement from the Royal Household Bureau said doctors had prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44.

According to the statement, their symptoms are “very mild.”

They visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok earlier Friday and Thursday after she fell unconscious due to a heart problem on Wednesday.

There were hundreds of well-wishers there to greet the King and Queen and pray for the princess’s recovery.
King And Queen Of Thailand Test +ve For COVID-19

His Majesty the King arrives at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Friday to visit Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

After Thailand relaxed restrictions that had been in place since 2020, the number of infections spread by dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand’s tourist destinations.

At least 57 million people have been vaccinated with at least one vaccine, according to its records. There are 53.5 million people who have received a second dose and 32.5 million who have received the third dose.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thai King’s Eldest Daughter Bajrakitiyabha Hospitalized With Heart Problem

Thai lottery Results For December 16, 2022: Thailand Today’s Live Winner

Why are “Transgender Women” So Popular in Thailand’s Sex Industry?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading