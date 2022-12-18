Prayers in Thailand for Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha

(CTN News) – To wish the oldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who fell earlier this week due to a heart issue, a speedy recovery, Thai temples performed prayers and prominent authorities for the thai Princess, including the prime minister, visited a hospital on Friday.

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, fell unconscious early on Wednesday in the northeastern region of Nakhon Ratchasima.

After her health improved “to a certain degree,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday, she was transferred by helicopter to Chulalongkorn hospital in Bangkok.

On Friday, her condition received no further official update.

On Friday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha joined a large group of top government representatives, legislators, and religious figures at Chulalongkorn Hospital to lay orange flowers—the color associated with the Thai princess—and sign a book of good wishes.

An official statement from the National Office of Buddhism said that Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana, the Supreme Patriarch of Buddhism in Thailand, has asked all Thai temples, both domestically and internationally, to hold special daily chanting sessions for the princess.

The princess qualifies for the throne under the 1924 Palace Law of Succession and the laws of the land since she is one of King Vajiralongkorn’s three legally recognized offspring.

Since seizing the throne in 2016, the king has failed to legally name a successor, and the possibility of the Thai princess ascending to the throne has not been officially discussed.

