Top 10 Benefits of a White Label Payment Gateway

White Label Payment Gateway

Are you dissatisfied with the payment processing partner that you now use? Are you tired of unforeseen expenses eroding your profits while not receiving the promised services and assistance? Or do you require a more adaptable and modifiable system to deliver your customers the best possible quality of payment gateway processing services?

Build Your Payment Processing System

Create your white label payment gateway, and provide your customers with low-cost, user-friendly, and open-book accounting of their financial transactions. To start providing trustworthy transaction services to your merchants, you only need cutting-edge technology that can interface without any complications with your front-end software.

Solutions for White Label Transactions

The PCI compliance requirements for organizations may be substantially reduced and simplified with the assistance of White Label Payment solutions, which are entirely hosted in our environment. It is the best option for companies who want greater control, reduced costs, and alternatives without accepting the Payments as a Service model.

Processing of Payments under a Private Label

This model was created for companies thinking about monetizing payments as part of their software-providing platform Moreover it was established specifically for such companies. Furthermore, they are interested in either offering payment services to portfolio firms or processing payments under their brand.

White Label Card Services and Products

Companies can accept credit card payments in various currencies using our white label gateway. It enables them to offer payment processing services to their consumers, conduct financial transactions on their separate websites, and collect payments. If you want to save money on payment transaction costs while still processing payments under your brand with a customized solution, this is the ideal choice for you to go with.

White Label Payment Gateway: What it is?

What Benefits Does It Offer?

Please see the services and benefits offered by the White Label Payment Gateway:

Provide financial transaction services with your name brand.

A unique account manager will be assigned to help you whether you use this platform or a PayFac.

Transaction costs that are lower than those associated with the “payments as service” approach.

Have the option to add new acquiring companies as well as new card brands

Make use of our development team to create tailored logic based on your specific needs.

Support for all card brands, Google Pay, Apple Pay, direct debit payments, and a broad choice of EMV-certified terminal solutions (including SoftPOS, Ingenico terminals, Sunmi, and Android terminals), and many more options.

Branded merchant statements in addition to API documentation are included.

Which kind of companies would be best served by using a white label payment gateway?

White label merchant processing services are generally not something you will need if you run a small e-Commerce website. However, if your company refers to any of the following categories: SaaS platforms, payment facilitators, ISOs, independent software vendors, equity groups, or investment companies, a white label payment gateway might be the answer you are looking for.

Principal advantages of using a white label version of UniPay

The fact that our solution may be used not just in a hosted and white label payment gateway instance is the specific benefit that our product offers. However, a license may also be obtained for it. In light of this, whatever path you choose, you will not overgrow our services. You have the option of beginning with a white-label instance. In addition, even if you change your mind about implementing your instance in the future, you will always be able to buy your license. Furthermore, when you choose to collaborate with us, we will provide assistance in seamlessly transitioning all your data and servers to your own dedicated data centers.

We can assist you with PCI compliance hosting and maintenance of your servers.

By leveraging a white-label solution, you can:

Have the potential to access supplementary sources of income.

You can provide your clients with payment processing services under your own brand, and you can compete more effectively in the market segment in which you operate within your company.

By leveraging our existent PCI and EMV accreditation, you may simplify the process of maintaining your payment solution and lower the risk of security breaches.

You can process all kinds of credit cards using the white label product UniPay provides. This offering also supports tokenization, Payment Pages, Android terminals, SoftPOS solutions, remittance, chargebacks, and administration of recurring billing.

You will receive a white label payment gateway with a comprehensive card-present solution. This solution will include remote essential loading methods and SoftPOS.

What are the drawbacks of using a white label solution?

Before discussing the difficulties of using a white label payment gateway, it is crucial first to discuss the fundamental idea of white labeling. This implies: the more merchants you serve and the more payment transactions you process, the lower your fees for payment processing will be. If you process many payment transactions daily, the white label solution will be your most financially advantageous choice.

You need more control over the process if you use a white-label gateway, which is one of the disadvantages of using such a gateway that might be essential for you. The gateway provider handles everything, including PCI compliance, integrations, certifications, maintenance, etc. They take full responsibility for all aspects. In addition, if numerous users utilize your gateway solution, the solution may operate more slowly than usual, owing to the increased demand.

Selecting an appropriate white label gateway service provider.

Consider exploring the potential of UniPay Gateway’s white label solution right now if you are seeking an innovative approach to promote your brand or enhance the payment experience of your merchants and if you want a powerful payment technology that gives you greater control over the onboarding, processing, and financing of new customers. We would be glad to get to know you better and demonstrate how you can increase your potential with our platform.

Do you want further details about the advantages of using white label payment gateway solutions? Watch our educational video guide on the topic.