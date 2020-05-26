Some People in Thailand Becoming Reckless Over COVID-19 Prevention

A recent survey has found that many people in Thailand have become reckless in protecting themselves against the covid-19 coronavirus disease Even more when it comes to personal hygiene when eating newly cooked food and using personal spoons. Even more keeping distances from each other, sanitizing hands and refraining from touching faces.

The Public Health Ministry; the World Health Organization; the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital; the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital; the National Health Security Office; and also the National Statistical Office conducted the survey on COVID-19 coronavirus control after business lockdowns were eased.

The survey occurred on May 8-14 and there were 19,378 respondents in Thailand.

Of the respondents, 91% wore face masks but other self-hygienic practices were statistically significantly overlooked.

Even more percentages of hygienic practices fell to 83.4% for washing hand with soap or alcohol gel; 82.3% for eating newly cooked food with personal spoons; 60.7% for social distancing; 52.9% for refraining from touching faces; and 72.5% for overall self-protection.

Covid-19 Lockdown easing in Thailand

After eased lockdowns, the most popular places that respondents visited were wet markets and supermarkets (visited by 74% of respondents); followed by offices (60.5%); clinics and hospitals (29.1%); restaurants (21%); barbers’ shops and hairdressers’ (17.6%), religious places (11%), parks (6.8%); stadiums (3.9%); grooming shops and pet hotels (3.5%); natural tourists attractions; archeological sites and museums (3.1%); and also golf courses (2.8%).

Of all respondents, 26% also travelled to other provinces.

Disease control measures were implemented at 57.6% of surveyed premises and the best practices happened at hospitals and clinics, followed by offices, wet markets and supermarkets, barbers’ and hairdressers and restaurants.

Furthermore the places that implemented less than 50% of disease control measures were religious places; golf courses; grooming shops and pet hotels; parks; stadiums; natural tourist destinations; archeological sites and also museums. The survey comes as people in Thailand are also recovering from the draconian lockdown- (TNA)