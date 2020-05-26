Connect with us

Dengue Fever Outbreak Sickens Thousand's in Northeastern Thailand
Published

57 seconds ago

on

dengue fever, public health, northeastern Thailand, outbroeak

As covid-19 subsides an outbreak of dengue fever has killed two people and sickened more than 1,000 others in northeastern Thailand. Nakhon Ratchasima provincial health reports since the start of the year over a thousand people have come down with dengue fever.

Narinrat Phitchayakhamin, head of the provincial public health office, said on Tuesday that all people in the province infected with coronavirus 2019 had fully recovered and been discharged. There were no new cases.

However, the situation with dengue fever in northeastern Thailand was worrying, Dr Narinrat said.

A total of 1,037 cases were recorded in Nakhon Ratchasima from Jan 1 to May 24. There were two deaths.

The first fatality was a resident of Non Sung district, who died on March 10. The second was a 16-year-old who died on March 22 and had suffered from a blood disorder before contracting dengue fever.

Non Thai district outbreak had the highest number of dengue fever cases in the province, with 92; followed by Non Sung, 61; Chok Chai, 50.

The provincial public health chief advised people to ensure there was no stagnant water around their homes. Because it was a breeding ground for mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus.

The area around their houses should also be fogged with insecticide by local health officials, to kill the mosquitoes.

Source: Bangkok Post

