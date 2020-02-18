Services and Treatments That You Can Receive at a Men’s Clinic in Singapore

You might be familiar with a women’s clinic that provides care and treatment specifically for women’s health concerns such as pregnancy, menstrual concerns. Infertility issues and chronic disorders that involve women’s reproductive health. Just like women, men also have their own medical issues and it is universal fact men and women have different medical issues concerning their reproductive health and related problems.

A typical men’s clinic such as DBClinic in Singapore focuses on men’s health especially on topics or health issues that most men aren’t comfortable to talk about. These include sexual health issues like testicular and penile concerns, fertility issues, screening and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and HIV infection, prostate problems and even disorders like hair loss in men.

What medical issues can be treated at a men’s clinic in Singapore?

Testicular and penile concerns

Abnormal lumps, bumps and sores – these can range from a normal structural cause such as pearly penile papules to more serious structural, dermatological or infection causes that can cause embarrassment in the bedroom. Worse, if not checked or left untreated, certain lumps and bumps can lead to penis cancer, cancer that occurs over the head of the penis.

Balanitis – is a common inflammation of the skin over the head of the penis and often caused by poor hygiene and can also be sexually transmitted. Symptoms include pain on passing urine and irritation of the penis skin. Though it does not cause any serious problems, it can cause so much discomfort and pain.

Curved penis – medically known as Peyronie’s disease that can cause the penis to be slightly bent to the right or left during an erection. It can cause pain and difficulties during intercourse.

Erectile dysfunction – commonly called as importance or the difficulty to have or maintain an erection. Erectile dysfunction is usually caused by a lot of physical, cardiovascular and neurological conditions that usually weakens the blood vessels. It can be a very sensitive issue for most men and is one of the major causes of infertility because men with the condition have difficulty impregnating their partners.

Ejaculation problems – the three most common ejaculation problems are premature, delayed and retrograde backflow) ejaculations and can be caused by various physical, psychological and biological causes.

Fertility issues and screening

If you and your partner have been trying to conceive but to no avail, then it is recommended that you (and your partner) undergo fertility screening to determine what causes infertility. A proper diagnosis from fertility screening will enable your doctor to devise an appropriate treatment and management plan to help you and your partner. Fertility screening is also useful for people who plan to conceive or get married to determine whether they are able to make children.

Screening and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and HIV infection

It cannot be denied that there is a stigma concerning STDs and HIV not only in Singapore but worldwide. This is why people who are affected by these infections are not very open to seeking treatment and proper diagnosis because of the fear of being exposed. A men’s clinic in Singapore is a safe haven for people with STDs and HIV because they are treated with the utmost care and confidentiality.

Prostate problems

Prostate cancer is one of the top cancers affecting men in Singapore and usually affects men at an older age (usually beyond 50). It can be manifested by urination problems, blood in urine and semen, pain during ejaculation and erection problems. Early detection of prostate cancer gives you a chance for seeking treatments as early as possible. Another type of prostate problem is called benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) and characterized by an enlarged prostate. Hough this condition isn’t cancerous, it can bring lots of negative effective effects to one’s quality of life.

Male pattern hair loss

Medically called Androgenic Alopecia is a common occurrence in men. It can even occur in men in their early 20s and it is a condition that is influenced by genetics. Meaning, it can run in the genes. While male pattern hair loss is not a serious medical concern, it can be a serious cosmetic concern for men. Thinning hair can make you look older than you actually are and in severe cases, it can cause total baldness.

DB Clinic for Men’s Health

DB Clinic is a men’s health clinic in Singapore that provides expert and personalized treatments and guidance to men who are experiencing sensitive and personal medical issues. Men in general, aren’t really open to sharing very personal concerns because it is just part of their nature. And when dealing with personal health issues, it is good to have someone you can trust. Someone who can help you have effective treatments. The doctors at DB Clinic are trained to deal with men’s health. They are experts in creating an environment where patients can freely and comfortably share their issues which ultimately, builds trust.