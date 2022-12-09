(CTN News) – A revised emergency use authorization for bivalent COVID-19 Influenza Vaccination has been updated by the US Food and Drug Administration for children aged 6 months and older to make them available for emergency use in their schools.

There has been an update to the FDA’s emergency use authorizations for the bivalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, allowing children as young as six months to receive the vaccines, according to an update to the FDA’s emergency use authorizations for the vaccines.

Dr. Robert M. Califf, MD, FDA commissioner, has advised parents to update the immune status of their children before receiving the vaccine if they are eligible to receive it.

“As this virus has changed, and immunity from previous COVID-19 Influenza Vaccination is waning, it will be more beneficial for individuals, families, and public health if more people are vaccinated against it.

By doing so, it will help prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths for individuals, families, and the public at large.”

If it has been at least two months since the child received their primary series of the Influenza Vaccination and it has been at least six months since they received their original Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a booster vaccine is recommended.

There is an updated Pfizer-Bio N Tech vaccine available for children between the ages of six months and four years who have not yet started their primary series of vaccinations, once they have been given 2 doses of the original vaccine.

The updated vaccine is available for children aged six months to four years.

The Influenza Vaccination booster does not apply to children aged 6 months to 4 years who have already received all three doses of their primary series of vaccinations.

The FDA has determined that these children will still be protected from the most severe outcomes that may occur from the current omicron variant, according to the FDA.

It is expected that an updated booster will be made available in January for this group of people.

As a result of the mRNA component of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, an immune response will be generated that can provide broad protection against COVID-19, Influenza Vaccination including the omicron variant.

There should be no significant differences in side effects between this vaccination and the original vaccine as they are similar.

Vaccine fact sheets will contain a list of potential side effects as well as myocarditis and pericarditis risks that may occur as a result of the vaccine.

A vaccine, according to Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, is the most effective defense against the most devastating effects of an infection caused by the currently circulating Omicron variant, including hospitalization and death.

As a result of the available data, the updated, bivalent vaccines are expected to provide an increased level of protection against COVID-19 as compared to the previous version.

