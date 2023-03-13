Other Magic Mushrooms Similar to Alacabenzi Strain

Alacabenzi strain is among the many Psilocybe cubensis species containing psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance.

This variety is popular and loved by beginners and regular users. Users often praise its meditative-like effects, which are not too strong or weak.

It’s good enough for everyone to enjoy.

This strain is likened to other Psilocybe, from its effects to some physical characteristics. You might find these variants (listed below) interesting if you are a fan of this shroom.

What is Alacabenzi Strain?

Alacabenzi is a wonderful choice for novice users. A hybrid variety that first appeared in the early 2000s.

The moderately potent Psilocybe cubensis strain and the Psilocybe Mexicana strain are said to have been crossed to create Alacabenzi.

Most mycologists reject this assumption since it’s impossible.

The effects have been compared to a high dose of cannabis with a body high and mild to intense bliss.

It even creates effects that are more Sativa-like than Indica-like. There are no severe visual hallucinations, which is good news for beginners.

Parent Strains

Although the exact parent strain of Alacabenzi is not known, Psilocybe cubensis and Psilocybe Mexicana are said to be the source of this strain. Let’s look into each of them.

Psilocybe cubensis

One of the most known varieties of psilocybin mushrooms is Psilocybe cubensis. They are also known as cubes, gold tops or gold caps.

These species have a lengthy history of use and interesting characteristics, contributing to their popularity among psychedelic users. Alacabenzi is classified under this.

The potency of these mushrooms is modest. They have 0.60 percent psilocybin and 0.63 percent psilocin – two main hallucinogenic compounds. Psilocybin is a prodrug. It breaks down in the body to form the hallucinogenic substance psilocin.

Psilocybe mexicana

It has a conical or flared fruiting body; some have grey and yellowish tones instead of the typical ocher or dark brown colour.

This shroom is Native to Central and North America and has been used for over 2,000 years in several traditional cultural activities.

Depending on the dose, the user goes into a greater or less intense trance or ecstasy, which can be either a pleasurable or painful experience.

The initial signs include an intense euphoria, followed by pleasant laughter and joyful expressions. Later, peace and serenity are attained, bringing about mental clarity.

Effects and Potency

The potency is above average. This makes sense, given that the two theorized parent strains are both regarded as moderately strong.

With that, novice users can enjoy the effects.

Users primarily describe a feeling of calm and understanding at low doses. Even at greater amounts, the visuals are rarely prominent, but reality may appear to be shifting, making it challenging to maintain equilibrium.

It is a fantastic option for evening use because of its profound elevation and calming effects. Depending on the dosage and method of consumption, it can have varied effects on the body.

Depending on your metabolism and physiology, the full effects may not be felt for up to an hour. It may also extend for 4 to 6 hours. Other factors will affect the onset and duration of the trip.

For beginners, taking the lowest dosage and having a sober buddy are the most remarkable ways to enjoy the experience.

Similar Strains

New trippers who enjoy this strain will appreciate this list of varieties that share similarities with Alacabenzi.

Golden Emperor

Golden Teacher, one of the most well-known magic mushrooms, is the source of the genetic isolation known as Golden Emperor.

These strains are highly potent and provide people with a profoundly reflective and meaningful trip, just like their parent strain.

They are highly used for both microdosing and long introspective trips.

Despite their potential for extreme potency, these mushrooms are less likely than others (like Penis Envy) to push you into psychedelic realms you’re not ready for.

Australian

Australian variants are relatively quick to colonize and bear fruit when grown indoors, producing few but tall mushrooms.

The pileus, which is large and occasionally flecked with white and is known as a “golden top” cubensis, has dense stems to support the height of this strain.

Light visuals and mystical sensations are said to accompany the upbeat and energetic impacts.

Mestizo

The Mexicube strain, from which mestizo are derived, has effects comparable to those of other Mexican species, inducing mystical or spiritual states of consciousness and occasionally even out-of-body experiences.

Mestizo cubensis is a fast-colonizing, reasonably quick-fruiting strain that develops in dense patches and has medium-sized, tan caps with darker brown centres and moderately thick, cylindrical stems.

Either the stems are large and thick like Brazil’s or tall and slender like Tasmanian’s strain.

They are a little bit stronger than Alacabenzi, but not that much.

Conclusion

These early 2000s new-classic psychedelic mushrooms give you a mild to moderate trip, which is great for first-timers because of the head and body high without the strong visual hallucinations.

Similar strains like Australia, Mestizo, and Golden Emperor can be used as an alternative to the Alacabenzi strain for users to experiment with other cubensis with the same potency.

If you plan to trip with them, ensure you source your Psilocybes from reputable online dispensaries.

