Moderna Vaccine for Thailand Delayed Until November

Zuellig Pharma, one of Thailand’s leading healthcare services providers told a press briefing that the first batch of Moderna vaccine due in October will be postponed until November.

Zuellig Pharma said despite the postponement of the Moderna vaccine that 1.9 million doses will be delivered in 2021. The remaining 6.8 million doses will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.

As a result of the delay, the Moderna vaccine jabs will not all be distributed on time to paying customers who have pre-ordered the vaccine.

President of the Private Hospitals Association, Dr. Chalerm Hanpanich told the press briefing that customers will not have to wait longer than seven months for the vaccine. Furthermore, when the Private Hospitals Association receives the Moderna Vaccine doses member hospitals will reach out to paying customers to arrange new appointments.

Previously, the government of Thailand said the Moderna vaccine doses would be delivered in December.

Meanwhile, over three million students in Thailand have submitted requests for the Pfizer vaccine. The Public Health department will start administering Pfizer shots to school and university students as of Monday.

The ministry plans to provide the Pfizer vaccine to 70% of students by the end of the month before they are set to return to classes this November.

The health department has joined together with the education department to survey parents to check the number of students who will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.