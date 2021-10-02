Connect with us

Health

Moderna Vaccine for Thailand Delayed Until November
Advertisement

Health

Thailand's Red Cross Comes Under Fire by LGBT+ Community

Health Trending News

The Best Beginner-Friendly Workout You Can Do From Your PG in Bangalore

Health Trending News

5 Unique Gifts for Your Vape Lover Friends

Health

Millions Receive Vaccination No-Fault Compensation in Thailand

Health Trending News

5 Types of Dentists and How to Know Which One You Need

Health

Four Amazing Benefits of Vitamin C IV Therapy

Health Trending News

Arteris Plus Reviews - The Truth Revealed

Health

Why Incorrect Postures Can Cause Lower Back Spine Pain

Health Trending News

Concentrate Tools You Didn't Know Existed

Health

Moderna Vaccine for Thailand Delayed Until November

Published

16 seconds ago

on

moderna-Thailand-vaccine

Zuellig Pharma, one of Thailand’s leading healthcare services providers told a press briefing that the first batch of Moderna vaccine due in October will be postponed until November.

Zuellig Pharma said despite the postponement of the Moderna vaccine that 1.9 million doses will be delivered in 2021. The remaining 6.8 million doses will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.

As a result of the delay, the Moderna vaccine jabs will not all be distributed on time to paying customers who have pre-ordered the vaccine.

President of the Private Hospitals Association, Dr. Chalerm Hanpanich told the press briefing that customers will not have to wait longer than seven months for the vaccine. Furthermore, when the Private Hospitals Association receives the Moderna Vaccine doses member hospitals will reach out to paying customers to arrange new appointments.

Previously, the government of Thailand said the Moderna vaccine doses would be delivered in December.

Meanwhile, over three million students in Thailand have submitted requests for the Pfizer vaccine. The Public Health department will start administering Pfizer shots to school and university students as of Monday.

The ministry plans to provide the Pfizer vaccine to 70% of students by the end of the month before they are set to return to classes this November.

The health department has joined together with the education department to survey parents to check the number of students who will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog