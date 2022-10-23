Thailand Introduces 3 New CBD Regulations for Food Products

Three new regulations have been made by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry regarding the use of cannabidiol (CBD) as an ingredient in food products.

According to Ms. Traisuree Taisaranakul, the deputy government spokesman, the regulation tightens CBD use for consumer safety. The Food Act notifications were published in the Royal Gazette on Friday and went into force on Saturday.

Ms. Traisuree said, the government’s policy has been to encourage and grow cannabis and hemp as cash crops for therapeutic and industrial purposes.

Measures are being put in place to regulate the usage of cannabis and hemp.

The first announcement requires food products containing cannabis, hemp, or both to be clearly labelled. She also stated that food goods that do not satisfy the labelling criteria must make modifications within two years.

Food goods sold or offered directly to consumers, such as condiments, must contain no more than 0.0032% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the primary psychoactive agent in cannabis, and no more than 0.0028% CBD by food weight.

THC in other food products cannot exceed 1.6 grams, and CBD cannot exceed 1.41 grams per product item.

Important information, such as caution against excessive consumption of cannabis or hemp-infused products, must be written on product labels.

The second notification raises the CBD limit in oil produced from hemp seeds. The third announcement allows CBD to be mixed with other health-safe food additives.

The laws are intended to streamline cannabis and hemp prohibitions while also adding clarity to food labelling and cooking, which will assist food firms.

Following the relaxation of marijuana regulations, Thai firms have begun to capitalize on a customer frenzy for all things marijuana, including pastries, bubble tea, and beauty care.

Last year, the Netherlands legalized the use of cannabis extracts and leaves in cosmetics, food, and beverages, and in June, it decriminalized private usage and cultivation of the full plant.

It was the first Asian government to do so, with officials hoping to turn the medication into a profitable local industry.

It also became the first South-East Asian country to legalize marijuana for medical use and research in 2018, a decision that has seen the business expand since.

The policy’s major driver, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, estimates Thailand’s cannabis sector will be worth more than $US3 billion ($4.33 billion) within the next five years.

CBD products are already being sold at businesses around the country.

However, after decriminalization sparked concerns that cannabis could be smoked anywhere and by anybody, including children, Thailand’s government raced to release a slew of additional laws.

Cannabidiol (CBD), a component in cannabis that does not get people high, can be found in officially commercial goods approved by the food and drug regulator.

However, the active element that induces high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is still limited to 0.2 percent in any cannabis product.

While a cannabis bill was being debated in parliament, Mr. Charnvirakul stated that public health rules prohibited recreational usage.

Kanomsiam, a Bangkok dessert business, was among the first to embrace cannabis, incorporating dried cannabis leaves into its classic Pandan-flavoured pancakes.

“It’s like breaking into new and exciting terrain; it’s valuable, and it’s new,” business owner Kreephet Hanpongpipat explained.

Since its opening in mid-2021, the shop has attracted a steady stream of customers prepared to pay 170 baht ($AU6.65) for six of the pancakes.

Mr. Kreephet thought that sales would increase following the decriminalization.

Nikom Rianthong began brushing his teeth two months ago with Channherb, a Thai toothpaste brand that contains cannabis Sativa oil extract.

He claimed that the effect was immediate.

“I have receding gums and frequently have gingivitis,” he explained.

“After using the Channherb toothpaste, my teeth feel cleaner, and all of my gum ailments have disappeared.”

When Surawut Samphant created the mixture in April, he decided to use cannabis Sativa oil extract since it has long been used by traditional medical practitioners to treat inflammation.

“We have a lot of people returning to buy more of the product,” Mr. Samphant added.

“It’s not just the CBD that stands out; the toothpaste also contains additional natural extract constituents.”

“The product has attracted even more curious now that all of the botanicals have been blended with the cannabis oil extract.”

A bubble tea chain in Thailand’s eastern Chonburi province has also jumped on the cannabis bandwagon, developing a unique menu of cannabis-infused drinks.

“It’s a frenzy, a craze. “Cannabis has its own benefits when taken correctly and in the right dosage,” said Nitisit Wongsasiriwatthana, 33, the store’s proprietor.

The drink’s fans stated it tasted like “normal tea” but smelled like “some sort of plant.”