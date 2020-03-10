Thai Health Department Offering Free Coronavirus Checkups

Thailand’s health department is offering free medical check-ups for all individuals including foreigners who have just arrived. Also for those who have come into close contact with travellers from high-risk countries.

The health department COVID-19 Data Center, has made known that the government is offering free medical check-ups for those who are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, a sore throat or heavy breathing. Asking them to contact the health department, via Hotline 1422.

Such individuals are advised to stay in their homes. The health department will also assign personnel to pick-up the individuals to be checked at hospitals. They will return them to their accommodation, all free-of-charge.

Furthermore, those who don’t fit the criteria will not be eligible for the free check up. however they can get a medical examination for 3,000 to 10,000 baht depending on the hospital.

There are now nine high risk countries and two territories, defined by the health department, they are; Japan, Germany; South Korea; China and Taiwan; France; Singapore; Italy and Iran; also Hong Kong and Macau.

Health department confirms 53 coronavirus case

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Health Department has announced three new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection – two them Thais in contact with people returning from Italy.

Dr Yongyos Thammawut, said one was a 41-year-old woman who had not travelled abroad. However she was in close contact with a previously recorded coronavirus patient. A man who also returned from Italy.

According to the health department she developed a fever on Saturday. She was examined and then registered as the 51st local case. The health department said she was being treated at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok.

The 52nd and 53rd cases are a couple. The wife, 46, returned from Italy to Thailand on Feb 28th. Her husband, 47, did not go abroad and fell sick on Saturday with a high fever and body ache.

He went to a hospital first and tested positive for the coronavirus . His wife was then tested. Both had also been in voluntary home 14 day quarantine.

They were now receiving treatment at a hospital in Nakhon Pathom province, the Bangkok Post reports.