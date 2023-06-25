Why Is Fat Important in Your Diet? You Should Know These 6 Benefits

(CTN News) – Dietary fat has a negative reputation. A common misconception is that eating fat is unhealthy for your body, but this is not true! Consuming fats in moderation can be healthy as long as they are consumed in a healthy manner.

Fat should be a sufficient component of a balanced diet.

There are a number of biological reasons why the body requires dietary fat. Insufficient fat in your diet can impair your body’s ability to function properly, leading to a variety of health problems.

According to Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra, “Over the years, fat has been given a bad rap due to its fattening properties.

The result is that now many people fear fat and try to avoid it altogether as a result.

However, we have to admit that in order to survive, we need fats in our diet. Instead of avoiding fat at all costs, focus on how you can improve the quality of the fat you consume.”

Nutritionists also share 6 reasons why fats are considered to be a healthy source of energy for your body.

Fat diet plays several important roles in your body, including:

Ensures that Vitamins A, D, E, and K are absorbed: Vitamins A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble, which means they can only be absorbed when combined with fat. The outer membrane of every cell in your body is supported by fat, which provides structure to the outer membrane. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are omega-3 fatty acids that contribute to the health of your brain, central nervous system, and retina. The role of essential fatty acids in wound healing and blood clotting is well documented. Providing the building blocks for steroid hormones and assisting in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins required for hormone synthesis and function. The amount of energy provided by a gram of fat is approximately nine calories. The important thing to keep in mind is that not all fats are created equal, so you need to be aware of that. Try to maintain a balanced intake of healthy fats, such as monounsaturated fats (found in foods like avocados, nuts, and olive oil) and polyunsaturated fats (found in foods like fatty fish, seeds, and vegetable oils). It is recommended that in order to maintain optimal health, saturated and trans fats should be limited.

Therefore, if you want a healthy diet, you should embrace the power of healthy fats!

