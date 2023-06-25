Connect with us

Diagnosis Of Malaria In Cameron County After Outdoor Work
Published

16 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – On Friday, Cameron County officials announced that a Texas resident had been diagnosed with malaria after working outdoors for a short period of time.

In an advisory issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the department states that it has been informed of the occurrence of a malaria case among a Texas resident who has not travelled outside the state in the past several months.

This individual was reported to have spent some time working outdoors in Cameron County, according to DSHS.

According to the health advisory, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is working with local health departments to find out if there are others who have been exposed to the virus.

It has been confirmed that there are no other cases of malaria that are locally acquired as of Friday.

The DSHS states that malaria is a serious and potentially fatal disease caused by the protozoan parasite Plasmodium, which can be transmitted from mosquito bites of the genus Anopheles, which is a member of the mosquito genus Plasmodium.

A malarial infection is characterized by “flu-like symptoms” including shaking, chills, sweating, body aches, vomiting and body aches, the advisory states.

As a precaution, the Department of State Health Services advises the public to wear an insect repellant that has been registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”), to cover up with long sleeves and long pants, and to drain standing water.

How to diagnose malaria?

Malaria parasites can be identified by examining under the microscope a drop of the patient’s blood, spread out as a “blood smear” on a microscope slide. Prior to examination, the specimen is stained (most often with the Giemsa stain) to give the parasites a distinctive appearance.

SEE ALSO:

Reduce Gestational Weight Gain With Prenatal Lifestyle Interventions

Newly Approved RSV Vaccines for Adults 65 and Up: Protecting Against Severe Respiratory Infections

Effectiveness of Shock Wave Therapy in Relieving Symptoms of Enlarged Prostate
