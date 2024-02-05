Dengue Cases In Brazil Quadruple Ahead Of Vaccine Campaign

(CTN News) – Brazil has experienced four times more dengue fever cases since January 1 than last year, according to government data released on Saturday.

According to the latest figures available from the Brazilian Health Ministry’s database, 262,247 probable cases were registered in the first four weeks of 2024, compared to 65,366 in the same period last year.

A major factor contributing to the spread of mosquito-borne disease is high temperatures, according to Fabio Baccheretti, president of the National Council of Health Secretaries.

In an interview with AFP, he stated that the record temperatures last year, combined with the El Nio phenomenon, were a new determining factor.

29 people have died from dengue fever this year in Latin America’s largest country, and an additional 173 deaths may be related to the disease.

World Health Organization estimates that 100 million to 400 million people are infected with mosquito-borne dengue each year, although most cases are mild or asymptomatic.

Dengue has spread to previously dengue-free areas in Brazil, so we must closely monitor this development,” Baccheretti stated.

Due to an increase in caseloads, many Brazilian metropolitan areas are already experiencing strain on their health services.

Next week, a field hospital will start receiving dengue patients in the capital district of Brasilia.

There have been more than 88,587 probable cases reported in Minas Gerais, the second most populous state in Brazil, in southeast Minas Gerais.

Teams of fumigators are working door-to-door in the state capital, Belo Horizonte, in order to do what they can to combat mosquito-borne diseases.

All of the members of the team are wearing white coveralls from head to toe and are equipped with gas masks.

Getting into people’s homes is sometimes challenging, but they are beginning to realize that there are many cases around them. They are becoming more understanding,” said supervisor Katia Batista.

Recently, the Brazilian government announced a free vaccination campaign targeting 3.2 million people in February. Priority was given to children aged 10 to 14, who have the highest hospitalization rate.

The Brazilian health ministry reports a shortage of doses due to a shortage of supplies from the vaccine’s developer, the Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda.

This year, 6.5 million doses of the two-dose vaccine will be administered to the nation’s 203 million citizens.

SEE ALSO:

Breast Cancer Patients Get Free Pertuzumab at Goa Medical College