Breast cancer Patients Get Free Pertuzumab at Goa Medical College

(CTN News) – The Goa Medical College (GMC), the state’s health minister, has announced that a percentage of breast cancer patients will now be able to receive an advanced treatment protocol thanks to the introduction of the modern drug pertuzumab by the college, the state’s health minister said on Sunday.

As part of the initiative, it was decided to launch it on the occasion of World Breast Cancer Day, which is observed every year on February 4 to raise awareness about the disease and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment each year.

Furthermore, the company informed the audience that the medicine would be used to treat breast cancer patients with HER2 positive breast cancer, that is, those who have tested positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 and are expected to be able to receive it free of charge.

It is believed that this protein can play a role in the growth of cancer cells, as it is believed to play a central role in their growth.

Research that has been conducted by Dr. Lewis suggests that there is an extra copy of the gene that causes the HER2 protein to be produced in the cancer cells of approximately one out of every five breast cancer cases.

Rane informed reporters, “The medical community at GMC recognizes that cancer therapeutics are rapidly evolving, which is why pertuzumab, a second antibody, has now been introduced into the regimen as a means of addressing the progressive nature of the cancer,” he said.

The expert emphasized the fact that GMC has been diagnosing and treating patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer that has been shown to present with the HER2 gene and that has been treated with trastuzumab in conjunction with chemotherapy to treat these types of cancers for many years.

As a result of his presentation, he explained that the combination of pertuzumab and trastuzumab, which he had used to deliver this message, represents a significant advancement over what has previously been available in terms of cancer treatment.

