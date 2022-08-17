COVID Cannot Be Dispersed More By Wind Instruments Than By A Person Speaking

CTN NEWS – An experiment with musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra shows that wind instruments emit aerosols similar to a person speaking or breathing.

Countless concerts and festivals have been postponed and canceled in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The events happened again later, but mostly with a limited number of spectators.

The way how to protect the public and the artists

In order to protect both the public and the artists from infection in the best possible way, special attention was also paid to the distribution of the musicians on stage; Sometimes they changed the ammunition to use more strings than guys. Countless concerts and festivals have been postponed and canceled in the early days of the coronavirus.

Talking and aerosols behave similarly

The researchers used visualizations to describe the outpouring of wind instruments in an orchestra, such as a trumpet. They then tracked the particles with a laser. They also measured aerosol concentration using a particle counter. These two measurements were then combined to calculate how the speed of the aerosol decreased with increasing distance from the device.

Aerosols emitted by wind instruments have the same concentration and distribution magnitude as aerosols emitted during normal speech and breathing. Flow measurements have also shown that the rate at which the aerosol leaves the device is much lower than the rate at which the aerosol leaves when coughing or sneezing.

Two meters is enough

Ideally, musicians sit next to each other when composing and composing music; this has become a problem during coronavirus, says the author of the study. He expected “significantly higher flow rates and aerosol concentrations.

The distribution of the spray does not extend more than 2 meters; is measured from the opening of the device. As a result, musicians playing woodwinds must stand about two meters apart, or as you might say in Austria: the length of a baby elephant, on stage.