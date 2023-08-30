Connect with us

Health

Australian Surgeon Finds 8-Centimeter-Long Live Worm in Woman's Brain
Advertisement

Health

The Average Cost of Colon Cancer Treatment in Germany

Health

West Nile Virus Case In Orange County In 2023 - Woman

Health News

Medicare's Price Negotiations: Biden Administration Aims To Reduce Healthcare Costs For U.S. Citizens

Health

In Medicare Price Negotiations, Biden Targets Jardiance, Eliquis, And 8 Other Drugs

Health

As Liver Cancer Cases Rise, Here Are 9 Warning Signs

Health

Other Nutrients That Boost Bone Health Besides Calcium And Vitamin D

Health

Well-Being And Mental Health: What's The Connection?

Health

Studies Show Ultra-processed Food Raises Heart Attack And Stroke Risk

Health

Efficient and Sustainable Cannabis Waste Disposal: A Growing Imperative

Health

PHL's Breast And Cervical Cancer Control: Opportunities For Improvement

Health

The Most Effective Natural Ways to Manage Arthritis Symptoms

Health News

Scientists Finally Uncover The Y Chromosome's Code: Shedding Light On Its Hidden Secrets

Health

Do You Experience Itching Regularly? Here the Top 7 Possible Causes

Health

An Outbreak Of Legionnaires' Disease In Poland Has Resulted In 5 Deaths

Health News

CDC Warns Of BA.2.86 Coronavirus Variant's Potential For Reinfection And Vaccine Impact

Health

Can You Fail a Hair Drug Test?

Lifestyles Health

Lifestyle factors and male fertility: What you need to know

Health

How do Sports Drinks Work to Boost Your Energy?

Health

Traditional Thai Massage Secrets: Unlocking Pain Relief Through Ancient Techniques

Health

Australian Surgeon Finds 8-Centimeter-Long Live Worm in Woman’s Brain

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Australian Surgeon Finds 3 Inch Live Worm in Woman's Brain

In a world first, Dr. Hari Priya Bandi, an Australian surgeon, talks about how shocked she was when she found a live worm in a patient’s brain. A woman from Australia had a live 8cm (3in) worm in her head.

During surgery in Canberra, Dr. Hari Priya pulled the “string-like structure” out of the patient’s damaged frontal lobe. “It was nothing like what we thought it would be. “Everyone was shocked,” said the surgeon doing the operation.

The 64-year-old Australian woman had stomach pain, a cough, and night sweats for months, and then she started to forget things and feel sad.

She went to the hospital at the end of January 2021, and a scan showed that she had “an atypical lesion in the right frontal lobe of the brain.”

But during a test in June 2022, Dr. Bandi was able to find out what was wrong with her. Doctors said that the red bug could have lived in her brain for up to two months.

The woman is doing well. She lived near a lake in the southeast of the state of New South Wales.

Researchers who wrote about the case in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases think it is the first time that maggots have invaded and grown in a human brain.

worm in woman's brain

“I pulled the worm out, and it was moving around happily.”

The doctor who found the worm said she hadn’t touched the part of the brain that looked strange on the scans until she felt it.

Dr. Bandi said, “I thought, “Gosh, that feels funny, you couldn’t see anything more strange.” “Then I could really feel something, so I took my tweezers and pulled it out, and I thought, ‘Gosh! So, what is it? “It moves!”

“Everyone was very surprised. “The worm we found was moving around happily and quite quickly outside the brain,” she said. Then, she asked her coworker Sanjaya Senanayake, who was an expert on deadly diseases, what they should do.

worm in womans brain

Dr. Senanayake said, “Everyone in that operating room got the biggest shock of their lives when the surgeon used forceps to pick up an abnormality and it turned out to be a moving, 8-centimeter-long light red worm.”

“Even if you don’t think it’s gross, this is a new infection that has never been seen in a person before.” Researchers say the case shows how diseases and infections can spread more easily from animals to people.

The roundworm Ophidascaris robertsi is common in carpet pythons, which are non-venomous snakes that live in most of Australia.

Scientists say that the woman probably got the roundworm when she picked Warrigal greens grass near a lake near where she lived. There are also carpet pythons living there.

Mehrab Hossain, an Australian expert in parasitology, wrote in the journal that she thought the woman became a “accidental host” after cooking with plants that had python faeces and parasite eggs on them.

“No one had heard of Ophidascaris larvae (worm) getting into the brain before,” writes Dr. Hossain.

“It’s interesting that the third-stage larva grew in the human host because previous experiments haven’t shown that the larva grew in sheep, dogs, or cats.”

The case is a warning, said Dr. Senanayake, who is also an associate professor of medicine at the Australian National University (ANU).

The ANU team says that 30 new types of diseases have appeared in the last 30 years. Three-quarters of them are zoonotic, which means they are illnesses that spread from animals to people.

“It just goes to show that as the number of people grows, we move closer and into animal areas. This is a problem that keeps coming up, like when the Nipah virus went from wild bats to farmed pigs and then to people, or when a coronavirus like Sars or Mers went from bats to another animal and then to people.

“Even though Covid is slowly dying, it is very important for epidemiologists and governments to make sure they have good infectious disease surveillance.”

Source: BBC
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs