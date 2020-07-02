A Brief Guide On Side Effects of Using Minoxidil for Hair Loss

Minoxidil is considered as a contemporary medication which is effectively used for the treatment of hair loss. Another medicine that is most widely used for increasing hair growth along with efficiently dealing with male pattern baldness is finasteride.

In addition, like all other medicines, these medicines also have their primary and useful effects as well as side effects. However, the side-effects of the drug minoxidil are relatively lesser than the other medicines.

Also, it is recommended for all individuals to get aware of the very basic and potential effects and side-effects of medicine before beginning the whole treatment.

In this article, we have primarily focused on the side effects of minoxidil along with giving a brief description of how commonly the side effects can occur to an individual.

Also, after getting complete awareness, you can shop minoxidil in UK to get effective results.

Common Side Effect Of Minoxidil

As mentioned above, minoxidil is a widely used drug, a thoroughly tested medicine for treating the hair loss problem in most people. For this reason, the side effects of minoxidil are well known among health practitioners and doctors.

However, it depends on the formula of the medicine that triggers certain negative effects in certain individuals. The most common side effect experienced by people is the irritation of the skin. In most cases, the skin irritation also leads to developing a skin rash along with having a mild burning sensation. Mostly, this happens after using minoxidil in foam or spray form.

It is considered that the medicine can show a reaction itself but it can also happen by the substances used in the formula of minoxidil. Many product types of minoxidil contain alcohol and propylene glycol that commonly leads to skin irritation or skin rash when applied in a topical form.

Uncommon Side Effects Of Minoxidil

Some uncommon side effects that people experience with the usage of minoxidil include:

Increase in hair loss Thinning of hair Hair roots inflammation Acne Facial hair growth Swelling

Although, the above mentioned side effects are found to be relatively uncommon among individuals increased hair loss is one of the most disappointing ones. The reason this happens is that the hair follicles quickly shed hair in order to give place to the new hair. This is known as the anagen phase in the hair growth cycle. However, the results of hair growth are visible after almost 4 to 6 months with consistent use of minoxidil.

The anagen phase is a normal part that takes place in the hair growth cycle. All normal individuals keep shedding some of their hair to give room to new hair. However, with the usage of minoxidil, the hair fall increases at a rapid speed.

Moreover, some other side effects occur in the human body from excessive use of the drug. They happen when a high level of minoxidil is applied.