Connect with us

Crime

Woman Busted for Facilitating US$1.3 Million Scam with Mule Accounts
Advertisement

Crime

Thailand Sentences Temple Monk to 468 Years in Prison for Embezzlement

Crime

New Zealanders Who Attacked Police Officer in Phuket to Be Blacklisted

Crime

Briton,44 Busted in Chiang Mai For Dealing Drugs Over Telegram App

Crime Southern Thailand

Police Find Russian Man Stabbed to Death in Phuket

Crime Southern Thailand

New Zealanders Arrested in Phuket for Assaulting a Police Officer

News Crime

Russian Extortionist Extradited Back to Thailand

Crime News Southern Thailand

Police Detain Norwegian and Briton for Working Illegally in Thailand

Crime Regional News

Swiss Man Refuses Bail After Brutally Assaulting 58-Year-Old Woman

Crime

Swiss Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on Thai Woman in Southern Thailand

Crime Chiang Rai News

Bikers Busted With 1.9 Million Meth Pills at Chiang Rai Resort

Crime

Swiss Man in Phuket Deputes Assault Charge Denies Kicking Woman

Crime

Customs Officials Seize 7.2Kg of Heroin at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

News Crime Regional News

Authorities Seize Over $9 Million in Assets from Illegal Online Gambling Network

News Crime

Thai Woman Suspected in Taiwanese Gangland Murder Apprehended in Cambodia

News Crime Regional News

Former Police Chief Indicted for Helping Red Bull Avoiding Criminal Charges

News Crime

Police Reveal Murderers of Taiwanese Man Fled to Cambodia

News Crime Northern Thailand

Hilltribe Women Posing a Pregnant Busted With 21Kg of Raw Opium

Crime

Police Officer Brutally Stabs 2 Women, Killing One Injuring Other

Crime

VanessaWest.tripod: Creating a Crime Scene Photo Archive

Crime

Woman Busted for Facilitating US$1.3 Million Scam with Mule Accounts

Avatar of CTN News

Published

15 mins ago

on

mule accounts

A woman wanted for having mule accounts to facilitate fraud, which cost victims more than US$1.3 million, has been apprehended in Rattaphum district of Songkhla in southern Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Supakorn Chanthabutr, chief of the Special Service Division, led police to arrest Ms Tawanna Tarawasant, 55, at a residence in Tambon Khuan Ru on Friday.

The woman was wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Surat Thani Provincial Court and the Phuket Provincial Court for committing public fraud and entering incorrect information into a computer system.

Ms Tawanna allegedly set up mule bank accounts for scammers who misled consumers into purchasing non-existent things online.

mule accounts

The suspect denied involvement in the fraud. She told police that she used to open a bank account for a close friend who owns a building materials company in Surat Thani several years back. She stated that she was unaware that her acquaintance had become involved in fraud. She was arrested for fraud in 2018 and freed from jail in 2022.

While completing her jail sentence, she encountered other people who had reportedly been duped by her buddy into opening mule accounts.

Ms Tawanna stated that she only got aware of the new arrest warrants against her when police arrived at her house on Thursday. The former felon said she never fled because she had never defrauded anyone and made a living by selling artwork online.

Ms Tawanna’s criminal record revealed that she had five arrest warrants for public fraud. Two warrants came from the Muang police station in Udon Thani, two more from the Muang station in Surat Thani, and one from the Muang station in Phuket.

Mule Accounts

According to the authorities, the opening of mule accounts by scammers caused victims to lose around 50 million baht.

She was later turned over to police in Surat Thani for legal proceedings. The investigation was expanded to include arresting people who hired the suspect to open the mule accounts.

Mule bank accounts in Thailand are illegal financial conduits that transport money from illegitimate sources. They are established up using stolen identities or shell corporations, allowing crooks to “park” dirty money and move it secretly.

Banks struggle to detect these hidden accounts because the criminals employ sophisticated layering techniques to hide their trails. Thai law enforcement works relentlessly to shut down mule bank account networks, seizing millions from organized crime each year.

Thailand to Crack Down on the Use of Mule Accounts

Thailand to Crack Down on the Use of Mule Accounts
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies