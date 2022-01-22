Record Deal Money Used to Pay Bail for Teen Rapper Who Shot NYPD Cop

Teen Rapper: The Post reported on Friday that law-enforcement sources say a reputed teen gang member and budding rap star who shot an NYPD officer accidentally is trying to get out of jail using funds from a recent record deal.

Ira Judelson has bonded Camrin Williams, 16, for $200,000 after his advance, worth several hundred thousand dollars, was used to secure his contract with Interscope Records.

Using Williams’ record deal to secure Judelson and Williams’ bail, Williams’ family managed to come up with the $15,000 set by the court.

Sources said the Bronx District Attorney’s Office needs to review the bail package to ensure that it is clean and didn’t come from illegal activities.

Should the bail package be approved, C Blu could be out as early as Friday evening.

NYPD cops applaud the officer after he was allegedly shot by Camrin Williams. @NYPD48Pct

Juelson, known as “the bondman to the stars,” has worked with a number of prominent figures over the years, from DMX to Ja Rule to Dominique Strauss-Kahn to Harvey Weinstein. Interscope Records did not immediately respond to a request for comment from him.

Following his arrest Tuesday night, Williams has been incarcerated at the Horizon Juvenile Center in the South Bronx. He is accused of accidentally shooting an NYPD officer during a scuffle.

According to police sources, the Teen Rapper was carrying a loaded firearm that accidentally fired off in his pocket during the tussle, hitting the 27-year-old officer in the leg and grazing Williams in the groin.

Williams was initially charged with attempted murder, but prosecutors ultimately arraigned him on felony weapons and assault charges. Even if he is indicted on attempted murder charges, the Teen Rapper could still face charges. As a result of a previous gun possession bust from 2020, he is already on probation.

Dawn Florio, Williams’ lawyer and Tekashi69’s former lawyer, called the police who made the stop “the hip hop police” and said she was targeting her client because he is “famous.”

“They pursued him straight away. He was well known to them. His name is well known. His art is well known,” Florio told The Post.

Police recovered Camrin Williams’ weapon at the scene of the shooting at 187 and Lorillard Place in the Bronx. William C. Lopez

They knew he had been arrested before for gun possession in that precinct. One guess doesn’t suffice to stop someone.”