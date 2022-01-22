Briton Killed Another Severely Injured After Brutal Knife Attack

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for the murder of a British man and wounding another Briton in western Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province on Saturday.

Mr Prasut Thipthep was apprehended on Saturday while hiding in the room of a relative who lived behind the house where the two British men were brutally attacked.

An investigation was led by police, forensic officers, tourist police and a doctor from a Kanchanaburi state hospital.

The deceased Briton, 49, whose name has been withheld pending notification of his family, was found lying face down in a pool of blood. He was found near a marble bench outside the house with a severe laceration to his neck.

His fellow countryman, Mr Kevin Dagnan, 55, also from Great Britain, also sustained serious lacerations. At the scene, police found a curved bladed sickle and a pair of flip-flops believed to belong to their male attacker.

Police say attacked mentally challenged

An investigation revealed that the two Britons had been drinking beer and playing loud music in front of the house late at night. In the late hours of the evening, a man walked towards them and assaulted them before fleeing.

Police initially thought the loud music might have upset the attacker.

Police were told by a relative of the dead victim’s girlfriend that a loud noise was heard while the victim was sleeping. After he walked out of his house, he found the two Briton’s had been attacked.

Residents say the suspect lived nearby and had a history of mental illness. The suspect was physically attacked by residents and was taken to the hospital earlier in the day.

The 23-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder. The city police station is holding the attacker for further questioning.

According to the Bangkok Post, the injured victim, Mr Kevin Dagnan, 55 is out of danger but still receiving close medical attention at Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital in Kanchanaburi.

