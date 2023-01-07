British Pensioner, 70 Gunned Down in Pattaya, Thailand

Police in Pattaya Thailand are investigating the murder of a 70-year-old British pensioner who was shot four times while riding his scooter shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Pattaya police are investigate whether his brutal killing was the result of a love triangle or road rage.

Neil Roger, 70, a retired engineer, was shot four times in the back while riding his scooter home after meeting friends for a drink earlier in the evening. Residents heard gunshots and discovered the victim, in a pool of blood. Four bullet shells were discovered on the road.

When Ms. Thitipan Kamlas, the victims younger partner, arrived at the scene and collapsed in tears. After rescue worker tried performing CPR, he was pronounced dead on the road due to severe blood loss.

The terrifying CCTV footage from the incident shows a car speeding down the road, overtaking the pensioner on his scooter, and then stopping in front of him. The footage shows a man carrying a handgun firing four times at point blank range as the 70-year-old passed.

The shooter then dashed back to the car and sped away into the distance.

Pattaya police have confiscated Ms. Thitipan phone and are questioning her, on the theory that Mr Roger was involved in a love triangle.

According to police, the victim had been in Thailand for 20 years and had a Thai family.

Pattaya Police believe a “love affair” or “road rage”

Officers and paramedics were seen on a dark stretch of road, with numbered signs next to the bullet shells on the tarmac, in photos taken overnight Thursday.

Police believe a “love affair” or “road rage” were two possible motives for the brutal killing, They also believe the victim have been involved in a dispute with other foreigners or experienced road rage while riding home. We don’t know what motivated the murder. So far, no one has been arrested. We are still investigating and gathering evidence, police said.

According to forensic police the 70-year-old was shot in the back four times, in his back, he had two gunshot wounds, one above his waist and one under his armpit.

Police Colonel Chakkrapan Kittisiripornkul, Chonburi Police Deputy Commander, stated that Mr Roger’s partner arrived at the scene shortly after the accident. She collapsed and sobbed next to her lover’s dead body. She had been with him for four years, but their marriage had never been registered.

Rogers Lived in Pattaya for 20 Years

Roger’s was a retired engineer from England who had been visiting his sick sister during the holidays before returning to Pattaya on Wednesday. He went out drinking with friends at 4 p.m. on the day of his death, while she was taking care of the house.

She remained at home until she received word that he had been shot. Ms. Thitipan told police she had no idea if the man had any disagreements with other ex-pats or locals.

A witness to the shooting, Mr. Kittikun Impeng, 29, told officers he was riding his motorcycle when he noticed Rogers lying in a pool of blood and called 911. The paramedics were the first to arrive, but the victim had already died.

Pattaya Police Colonel Chakkrapan stated that investigating officers would meet on Friday afternoon to assess the case and potential suspects.

‘We are questioning the dead man’s partner and circumstantial witnesses, as well as checking surveillance cameras along the route,’ he added.

‘The police have not yet determined the motive, but we have confirmed that the victim had just returned to Thailand from a Christmas vacation. This was not a random shooting, in our opinion, he said. Police are examining CCTV along the routes around the incident.

According to Pattaya Police Commander Itthipol Itthisaronchai, officers are investigating Neil’s “financial transactions and who would benefit” from his death. ‘Immigration and tourist police officers have been summoned to assist with the investigation,’ he said.

They will examine his visa extensions and various financial transactions to determine who will benefit from the deceased. The deceased had lived in Thailand for about 20 years.

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office told the UK’s Mail Online, “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Pattaya, Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”