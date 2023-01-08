Briton, 70 Gunned Down in Pattaya for Honking his Horn

A man has surrendered to police after shooting and killing a retired British engineer in Pattaya, Thailand, claiming he acted in rage after the victim allegedly honked the motorcycle’s horn at him and hit his car.

Mr. Apicha Boonsawat called Pattaya police at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and a team of officers took him to the police station for detention and questioning. He handed the officers a 9mm Glock handgun.

According to Pattaya police, the 32-year-old suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court for murder and violation of the Firearms Act.

British national, Mr. Neil Lewis Roger, 70, was discovered dead beside his scooter with four bullet wounds in his back on Thursday at 9.45 p.m. on Soi Khao Makok in Bang Lamung.

Ms. Thitipan Kammalas, 38, who lived nearby and cared for the victim at his home in Bang Lamung, said the victim had just returned from England on Wednesday.

Ms. Thitipan stated that he went out to party with a British friend on Thursday evening in Pattaya Klang. She received a phone call late at night informing her that he had been fatally shot. She insisted he had no disagreements with anyone.

She told the press that his elder sister in England was shocked and saddened by his death. His sister had told her that he would be cremated in Thailand.

Mr Apicha admitted to shooting the British man and claimed he was enraged after the victim allegedly honked his horn at him and hit his car. This infuriated him, and he opened fire on the man. He wanted to accept responsibility for his actions and apologized to society and the man’s family.

Police objected to his bail and plan to take him to court on Monday to seek his detention. According to media reports, the gunman was a prize-winning shooting athlete.

