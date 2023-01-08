Connect with us

News Crime

Briton, 70 Gunned Down in Pattaya for Honking his Horn
Advertisement

News Tourism

Thailand Officially Requires Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination for Entry

News

Capture Of Chapo's Son 'Ovidio Guzman' In Mexico Results In At Least 29 Deaths

News

Prince Harry's Claim That He Killed 25 Afghans Draws Anger And Concern

News

6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher In Virginia Classroom: Police

News

Kevin McCarthy Scores Big For US House Speakership, But Still Falls Short

Health News

U.S. Approves Alzheimer's Drug That Slows The Disease Significantly

News

New York Court Convicts Italian Man Of Stealing Unpublished Books

News

Mexican Officials Arrest Son Of Infamous Drug Lord 'El Chapo'

News

French Montana Video Shoot In Florida Ends In Multiple Shootings

News

Etihad Airways is Doubling its Flights from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok This Year

News

Dollar Stays Bullish on Resilient U.S. Jobs Market

News

As Cannabis Legalization Expands, Young Kids Are Getting Sick From Edibles

News

Pattaya Beach is #2 in the Worldwide

News

China to Reopen Border With Hong Kong as Beijing drops Zero-COVID Curbs

News

Tourism-Reliant Thailand Bows to Pressure from Beijing

News Legal

Thailand Issues 10 Step Guide on Cannabis to Tourists

News

Road Accidents Kill 319 People Over Thailand's New Years Holiday

News Tourism

Thailand Reinstates Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination on Entry

Ukraine War News

President Putin Issues 36-Hour Holiday Weekend In Ukraine Ceasefire For Orthodox Christmas

News

Briton, 70 Gunned Down in Pattaya for Honking his Horn

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Briton, 70 Gunned Down in Pattaya for Honking his Horn

A man has surrendered to police after shooting and killing a retired British engineer in Pattaya, Thailand, claiming he acted in rage after the victim allegedly honked the motorcycle’s horn at him and hit his car.

Mr. Apicha Boonsawat called Pattaya police at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and a team of officers took him to the police station for detention and questioning. He handed the officers a 9mm Glock handgun.

According to Pattaya police, the 32-year-old suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court for murder and violation of the Firearms Act.

British national, Mr. Neil Lewis Roger, 70, was discovered dead beside his scooter with four bullet wounds in his back on Thursday at 9.45 p.m. on Soi Khao Makok in Bang Lamung.

Ms. Thitipan Kammalas, 38, who lived nearby and cared for the victim at his home in Bang Lamung, said the victim had just returned from England on Wednesday.

Ms. Thitipan stated that he went out to party with a British friend on Thursday evening in Pattaya Klang. She received a phone call late at night informing her that he had been fatally shot. She insisted he had no disagreements with anyone.

She told the press that his elder sister in England was shocked and saddened by his death. His sister had told her that he would be cremated in Thailand.

Mr Apicha admitted to shooting the British man and claimed he was enraged after the victim allegedly honked his horn at him and hit his car. This infuriated him, and he opened fire on the man. He wanted to accept responsibility for his actions and apologized to society and the man’s family.

Police objected to his bail and plan to take him to court on Monday to seek his detention. According to media reports, the gunman was a prize-winning shooting athlete.

Pattaya Police Investigate Shooting of 70-year-old Briton
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins