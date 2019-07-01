Connect with us

Crime & Legal

School Teacher Accused of Fondling Young School Boys
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Thailand's Justice Minister Orders Re-Opening of "Tomoko's" Murder Case

Crime & Legal

Customs Thailand Seizes 170 Tons of Opium Poppy Seeds

Crime & Legal

Immigration Arrests Chinese Men Wanted for US$22.8 Million Swindle

Crime & Legal

22 Year-old Mother Says 18-Day-Old Baby Boy Died Accidentally

Crime & Legal

Chiang Rai Rescue Workers Busted Smuggling Meth Pills

Crime & Legal

Appeals Court Upholds 'Karaoke Killers' Murder Convictions

Crime & Legal

Party Rape Defendants Accuse Thai Pretty "Dear" of Stealing Valuables

Crime & Legal

Police Arrest Porn Site Administrator for Sexually Abusing a Minor

Crime & Legal

Anti-Human Trafficking Police Bust Child Prostitution Ring

Crime & Legal

School Teacher Accused of Fondling Young School Boys

Published

3 months ago

on

LOEI – A teacher in the northeastern Thailand has been accused fondling and sexually harassing school boys at the Loeipittayakom School, one of the best-known educational institutes in the Loei province.

The teacher, whose identity has been withheld here pending an investigation, has not yet directly responded to the allegations, but local people say he has settled such complaints out of court several times before.

“The teacher caressed me,” a 15-year-old student complained to Thai media Sunday, “and he whispered in my ear, asking me to have a tryst with him.”

The student said he was not the only victim of the teacher and that “many” other boys had been harassed.

The boy’s mother said the school teacher had touched her son’s genitals. “That’s not appropriate.”

She said the parents would tolerate his behavior no longer and were together demanding the teachers transfer.

“We will file a complaint against the school teacher with the Loei governor on Tuesday, as well as with the chief of the Secondary Educational Service Area 19,” she said.

If he school teacher wasn’t transferred, she said, the parents would consider taking the matter to the police.

Source: The Nation

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement