School Teacher Accused of Fondling Young School Boys

LOEI – A teacher in the northeastern Thailand has been accused fondling and sexually harassing school boys at the Loeipittayakom School, one of the best-known educational institutes in the Loei province.

The teacher, whose identity has been withheld here pending an investigation, has not yet directly responded to the allegations, but local people say he has settled such complaints out of court several times before.

“The teacher caressed me,” a 15-year-old student complained to Thai media Sunday, “and he whispered in my ear, asking me to have a tryst with him.”

The student said he was not the only victim of the teacher and that “many” other boys had been harassed.

The boy’s mother said the school teacher had touched her son’s genitals. “That’s not appropriate.”

She said the parents would tolerate his behavior no longer and were together demanding the teachers transfer.

“We will file a complaint against the school teacher with the Loei governor on Tuesday, as well as with the chief of the Secondary Educational Service Area 19,” she said.

If he school teacher wasn’t transferred, she said, the parents would consider taking the matter to the police.

