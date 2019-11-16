Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Suspected Child Rapist Caught After Seven Years on the Run
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Thailand's Cyber Police Take Down Facebook Hackers

Crime & Legal

75 Year-Old American Arrested for Lewd Public Acts in Chiang Mai

Crime & Legal News Video

Narcotics Police Seize Crystal Meth Bound for Japan in Treadmills

Crime & Legal

Russian Man Caught Overstaying his Visa for Seven Years

Crime & Legal

Woman Suffering from Cancer Kills Her Husband then Herself

Crime & Legal

Thailand's News Cyber Cops Take Down their First Suspect

Crime & Legal

No Bail for Suspects in Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen Murder Case

Crime & Legal

Court Paralegal Charged with the Murder of Courtroom Killer

Crime & Legal

Thailand Immigration Sweeps Nets Foreign Criminal Suspects

Crime & Legal

Suspected Child Rapist Caught After Seven Years on the Run

Advertisements

He was accused of luring a girl, who lived in the same village into going out with him in June of 2012. He then allegedly drugged and raped her.

Published

3 hours ago

on

BANGKOK – Crime Suppression Police have arrested a man seven years after he fled arrest on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. 27 year-old Kritsada Moraphad was apprehended at a shopping mall in Pathum Thani on Friday.

The man’s face turned white when the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers showed him the warrant, Thai media reported.

Mr Kritsada was wanted on a warrant for sexually abusing a girl under age 13; indecent assault on a girl under 15 and depriving her of parental care, and taking illicit drugs.

He was accused of luring a girl, who lived in the same village into going out with him in 2012. He then allegedly drugged and raped the 12year-old girl.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint with local police after learning what happened from her daughter.

The trail went cold until recently, when CSD investigators learned that the man was staying with a relative in Pathum Thani. They began monitoring his movements and subsequently arrested him at the shopping mall on Friday.

During the interrogation, Mr Kritsada of course “denied all charges.” He claimed he could not remember what happened on the day in question as he was drunk. He told police that he only remembered that he offered to take the girl to her house. After that he could not remember anything.

As for drug charges, he claimed it was an old case and he had already kicked his drug habit a long time ago.

He has been handed over to the custody of the Kanchanaburi police station for further legal action.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement