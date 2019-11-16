Suspected Child Rapist Caught After Seven Years on the Run

BANGKOK – Crime Suppression Police have arrested a man seven years after he fled arrest on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. 27 year-old Kritsada Moraphad was apprehended at a shopping mall in Pathum Thani on Friday.

The man’s face turned white when the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers showed him the warrant, Thai media reported.

Mr Kritsada was wanted on a warrant for sexually abusing a girl under age 13; indecent assault on a girl under 15 and depriving her of parental care, and taking illicit drugs.

He was accused of luring a girl, who lived in the same village into going out with him in 2012. He then allegedly drugged and raped the 12year-old girl.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint with local police after learning what happened from her daughter.

The trail went cold until recently, when CSD investigators learned that the man was staying with a relative in Pathum Thani. They began monitoring his movements and subsequently arrested him at the shopping mall on Friday.

During the interrogation, Mr Kritsada of course “denied all charges.” He claimed he could not remember what happened on the day in question as he was drunk. He told police that he only remembered that he offered to take the girl to her house. After that he could not remember anything.

As for drug charges, he claimed it was an old case and he had already kicked his drug habit a long time ago.

He has been handed over to the custody of the Kanchanaburi police station for further legal action.