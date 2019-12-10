Skeleton of Missing Woman Found Inside Car Submerged in Canal

Police on Monday discovered a human Skeleton wrapped in a bed sheet inside a car submerged in a canal in Saraburi province. The victim is believed to be Klinkaysorn Wongsing, 36 who disappeared three years ago.

The skeleton wrapped in a bed sheet was found in the back seat of a Nissan Pulsar car. Her car was found in Chai Nat-Pasak irrigation canal in Nong Don district, Saraburi province.

The overturned car became visible because the water level in the canal dropped. The car was filled with mud, its roof caved in and its front left window was also broken. Officials took over three hours to pull the vehicle out of the canal because of the mud.

Ms. Lanthom Wongsing, 56, told police that the body was probably her daughter Klinkaysorn. She worked as a fertiliser saleswoman and also ran a costume rental shop in Saraburi. The woman and the car had disappeared in November of 2016.

Saraburi police believed the woman was murdered because the body was wrapped in a bed sheet. Local residents told police that she had been in a relationship with a fertiliser producer in Phra Phutthabat.

Police were examining the Skeleton and other items found in the car. Police said the task was difficult after the evidence was buried in mud for three years.

The skelleton will be sent for DNA testing at the police forensic lab in Bangkok. Her mother Ms. Lanthom Wongsing has provided police with a DNA sample to hlep identify the skeleton as her daughter.

Police officals also told the Bangkok Post that her case is now a murder investigation. As a result they would be interviweing possible suspects, above all the fertiliser producer.

Photos from the crime scene in Saraburi province