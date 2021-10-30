Senior Police Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting Case

A deputy police superintendent has been dismissed from the force to face criminal charges over the shooting of a married couple and their son. Pol Lt Col Warinthorn Prasitchaicharn was dismissed from the police force Friday.

Pol Maj Gen Somchai Suetortrakul said a panel will consider serious disciplinary offence charges against the officer over the fatal shooting in Trang province in Southern Thailand last month.

He will also face criminal charges, that have been forwarded to the chief prosecutor.

The dismissed police superintendent is accused of colluding with two other men in shooting deadly shooting of Mr. Veerayut Khun-in, 39, and his wife Ms. Waraporn Piandee, 39, in Ratsada district in Trang on Sept 9.

The married couple’s 14-year-old son was seriously wounded.

Mr. Veerayut was driving his Toyota Fortuner with his wife and son when they were attacked by gunmen in a pickup truck. The attackers opened fire with M16 rifles.

The pickup truck used for the attack was later set on fire on a local road amid rubber plantations.

The Trang provincial court issued warrants on Oct 27 for the arrest of Pol Lt Col Warinthorn and the two other suspects for collusion in the murder. They were also charged with illegal possession of weapons and illegally carrying them in public.

One of the gunmen, Mr. Chamni Chamnarnkit was also arrested at a petrol station in southern Thailand, Nakhon Si Thammarat, the same day.

Pol Lt Col Warinthorn turned himself in on Thursday evening and acknowledged the charges. The accused officer denied all charges. It was reported that the other gunman Mr. Jirasak also surrendered to police on Thursday.

Pol Maj Gen Somchai Suetortrakul also said the case would be handled swiftly and in a fair manner.

Related Police News: