Police Arrests for for Killing Pregnant 14-Year-old Girl
Published

1 min ago

on

Police Arrests for for Killing Pregnant 14-Year-old Girl

Thailand’s Crime Suppression police have arrested a man for the murder of a 14-year-old girl, that happened over 14 years ago, in northeastern Thailand.

Fugitive, Mr. Surachart Khonkhaeng, 65, was arrested under an arrest warrant issued by a court in Bangkok on June 21, 2007.

Police said Mr. Surachart secretly had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl school girl who was his wife’s niece. The affair went on for six or seven months without his wife’s knowledge.

During a school vacation in 2007, the girl returned to visit her parents in Bangkok, who discovered their daughter was pregnant.

When Mr. Surachart learned that the schoolgirl was pregnant he plotted to kill her, fearing their relation would be exposed. He then travelled to Bangkok where they met secretly. During their encounter, he allegedly gave her a milk box laced with poison. After she drank the milk box she developed stomach pains and then died.

Mr. Suchart then wrapped the girl’s body in a blanket and left it at a waste dump. Her body was later found, prompting police to investigate.

Read: Former Administration Chief Faces 50 Years for Molesting Children

A postmortem examination of the girl at Siriraj Hospital revealed she was six months pregnant. Toxic pesticides were also found in her stomach.

Investigators learned that Mr. Surachart was the last person to be seen with the pregnant teen. Witnesses also said they saw his vehicle at the spot where the girl’s body was dumped. Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Surachart’s arrest.

Mr. Surachart was finally arrested in northeastern Thailand’s Loei province on Monday, 14 years after the young girl’s murder. He alleged the man confessed to having sex with the girl, but denied killing her.

He told police he only brought some medicine and gave it to her in Bangkok, not knowing it contained a poisonous substance.

Mr. Surachart was handed over to the Nong Khaem police station for legal proceedings. He has been charged with premeditated murder and having sexual relations with a minor.

 

