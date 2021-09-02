Connect with us

Crime & Legal News

Prosecutor Alleges Former Top Cop Intended to Kill Drug Suspect
Published

20 seconds ago

on

hospital, Police Panel Confirms Suspect Died of Suffocation Not Overdose
Prosecutor in the manslaughter case against the former Nakhon Sawan police chief allege he intended to kill drug suspect he was interrogating.

Complaints filed against the former Nakhon Sawan police station chief by other officers said he allegedly demanded 2 million baht from two suspects before “suffocating the man to death” with plastic bags.

Former Pol Colonel Thitisan Uthanapol then allegedly ordered a doctor to put the cause of death down to drug overdose and told the woman to keep quiet before releasing her.

The former police station chief was fired from the force on August 25 and was arrested the next day in Chonburi province.

“The victim’s head was covered with six layers of plastic bags, with the innermost layer clinging tightly to his face and therefore restricting his airway,” Somphong said.

“Moreover, the victim’s head was forced in a downward position, then he was pinned to the ground, which made breathing even harder,” Somphong stated.

Nakhon Sawan cop intended to kill drug suspect, prosecutor alleges

“CCTV footage revealed that the layers of plastic were tightly twisted around the victim’s neck for more than six minutes,” he added.

“Although traces of drug were found in the victim’s body, the covering of the victim’s head in such a manner was enough to kill him. Therefore, the cause of death is concluded as suffocation,” Somphong said.

He also said the prosecutor and investigation officers agreed that Thitisan and six other suspects who were involved in the interrogation intended to kill the suspect.

“The reason claimed by Thitisan that he used this technique to get the victim to reveal where he got the drugs from is therefore inadmissible,” Somphong said, adding: “Please rest assured that the prosecutor will investigate this case carefully step by step, which should be completed in a timely manner.”

The former police station chief and six other suspects in a fatal torture case will be moved from Phitsanulok to a Bangkok prison for detention.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 6 in Phitsanulok on Wednesday approved a police request for the transfer of the suspects to facilitate investigations, as the case was being handled by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) in Bangkok.

Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, 39, and six other police suspects are being detained at the provincial prison in Phitsanulok pending investigations. All will be sent to serve their remaining detention at Bangkok Remand Prison.

They were detained at the main prison in Phitsanulok, instead of Nakhon Sawan where the crime was committed, for safety reasons.

Source: The Nation

