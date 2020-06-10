Police Discover CCTV Camera Footage of Dead Ukranian Woman

Police on Tuesday said they found CCTV camera footage showing a Ukranian woman shortly before her death on the Island of Koh Samui. Police investigators said the footage shows her on the same day she was reported missing.

Olha Frolova, 32, was found dead earlier this week in a case police suspected foul play was involved.

Koh Samui police said that the route Olha took was “traceable” to the spot her body was found. However they were still unsure how she got there since the rural area has few CCTV cameras, Khaosod reports.

Olha’s body was recovered Sunday by a local mushroom picker, two weeks after her husband reported her missing.

The CCTV camera footage, recorded 1:08pm on May 25, showed Olha walking along a sparsely-populated rural road in Maret subdistrict in Koh Samui. Police said she had just returned her rental bike before setting out on foot.

In the footage, she was wearing the same clothes that were found on her body.

Kumrop Dechratwichai, director of Koh Samui Hospital, said that Olha’s body was currently undergoing a detailed autopsy at the Police Hospital in Bangkok. The results of her autopsy will take about two weeks.

Koh Samui Police said on Monday they suspected Olha was murdered, since there were apparent attempts to conceal her body. They are treating her death as a possible homicide case. no suspects have been named.

Police Called to Double Murder

Police in Northern Thailand were called to a double murder, suicide where a man killed two relatives, stabbed another before killing himself. His motives still remain unknown to police and family members.

The attack was reported to Lampang police about 7.45am Friday, Lampang police reported.

Police and rescue workers called to the scene found two men lying on the road dead with bullet wounds. They were identified as Amphon Saikon, 52, and Inkaew Promdam, 70.

A third man was also found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a wooden house. A shotgun was found near his feet. Police also found a knife and a spare shotgun shell in his pocket. He was identified as the gunman, Somthop Saikon, 52.

The wife of one of the victims, Ms. Phannee Saikon, 51, was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest inside the house. Relatives rushed her to a Lampang Hospital, Thai media reported.

A neighbour Phan Promdam, 51, told police that all four people involved were related.

She said she saw Somthop walk up to Ms. Phanee and stab her with his knife. The injured woman ran out onto the road and shouted for help. Her husband and also her father ran out their house to intervene. Consequently they were met by Somthop with a shotgun, who killed them both.

Ms. Phanee fled to her house and hid. Somthop followed, but could not find her. He then sat down in front of the house, turned the shotgun on himself and killed himself, Ms Phan said. Lampang olice are investigating.