Volunteers Teachers Deployed to Aid TV Class Students in Rural Areas

Thailand’s Equitable Education Fund (EEF) has announced 500 volunteer teacher will be deployed to provide educational support for students in rural areas. The volunteers will assist students taking part in a long-distance learning program introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The volunteers teachers will work to support 279 rural schools across 45 provinces in Thailand. Schools which are conducting long-distance classes via an on-air platform broadcast on TV.

Udom Wongsing, director of the educators’ quality office at the EEF, said the volunteers teacher, will be provided with clearly laid out assignments. The teachers will visit students at their homes in villages. Answering queries the student may have about subjects studied during TV long-distance classes.

Many students may have questions but have no one to ask, Mr. Udom Said. Above all since the on-air learning experience involves one-way communication. Saying volunteers teachers will also offer students guidance on how to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

The EEF has worked with local school in recruiting the volunteers. Many of of whom will make home visits in remote mountainous areas and islands in Thailand.

Solution to TV learning problems

“Long-distance learning on TV isn’t easy to adapt to. Parents may not be able to help their children grapple with the content of some on-air classes,” he said.

The volunteers, will be on hand to assist about 80,000 students nationwide, will be fresh graduates with a teaching degree. Also temporary-contract teachers between jobs and retired teachers, the Bangkok Post reports.

The volunteers will also receive fund to cover their travel expenses and meals, he said. Adding they are expected to work at least until the delayed new school term starts on July 1.

Supachoke Piyasant, director of Ban Huay Rai Samakkee School in Chiang Rai, said the volunteers can help provide a solution to TV learning problems in some areas.

Schools in Thailand Gearing Up to Reopen

Thailand’s Education Ministry has announced schools in Thailand are gearing up in preparation for reopening after being closed due to Covid-19. A ministry survey found 60-70% of students are not ready to use TV or the internet for their studies.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said the ministry adjusted its previous plan from airing lessons via TV classes for long distance learning as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The ministry planned to allow kindergarten, primary, and junior high school students to learn through the Distance Learning Television (DLTV) platform. High school students will be studying content delivered by the Office of the Basic Education Commission.